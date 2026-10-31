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Home > Tech and Auto News > Samsung Denies Free Galaxy Z Fold 6 Display Replacement Over 2024 Dent Despite Issues Reported After One UI 9 Beta, Customer Claims

Samsung Denies Free Galaxy Z Fold 6 Display Replacement Over 2024 Dent Despite Issues Reported After One UI 9 Beta, Customer Claims

A Galaxy Z Fold 6 owner claims Samsung denied a free display replacement over an old dent, despite issues appearing after One UI 9 Beta, demanding a fair review.

One UI 9 Beta Update Reportedly Triggers Costly Display Issue. Image Credit: @shitalkhatri/X
One UI 9 Beta Update Reportedly Triggers Costly Display Issue. Image Credit: @shitalkhatri/X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-10-31 17:08 IST

On Monday, 26 October, a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 owner went public with a complaint. After months with a phone he describes as a loyal customer’s choice, he tagged Samsung India on X and asked for a fair review. His post had a case reference number and a promise of dated proof.

A Complaint Goes Public

On Monday, 26 October, a Z Fold 6 owner took his grievance to X and tagged Samsung India directly. The post appears under the display name Suresh Khatri. It says he has been a customer since 2006, that his request for a free display replacement was denied because of a 2024 dent, and that the display issues came after One UI 9 Beta. He added that he has dated proof and wants a fair review. The post carries the case reference 3101298 and hashtags for Samsung, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Support. 

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The Customer’s Account

According to the customer’s version of events:

  • His Z Fold 6 developed display problems after the One UI 9 Beta update. 
  • Samsung denied a free display replacement, citing a dent from 2024. 
  • He says he has dated evidence to support his case. 

The central question is one of timing. He says the fault appeared only after the beta install, while Samsung’s reported reason points to a physical dent that is nearly two years old. A third report on the claim said that the user says the phone worked normally before the update. 

Where One UI 9 Beta Fits In

Samsung’s Android 17-based One UI 9.0 beta reached the Galaxy Z Fold 6 recently. A tech report noted that it began for users in South Korea, and could follow in other countries including India, the UK and the USA. Another outlet said the first One UI 9 Beta for the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 began rolling out in South Korea in early September 2026. A second beta followed, with bug fixes and stability improvements. 

Beta software is, by design, still being tested, and participants accept some risk. Whether that risk extends to hardware-looking faults on a screen is exactly the point in dispute.

The Forum Trail

Posts on the Samsung Community forum in India, under a similar username to the X account, describe a similar story. One post said that after the latest beta update, the Z Fold 6 suddenly developed a permanent display or frequency issue, with a short video attached. A moderator from the India Beta Team acknowledged the feedback. 

It is not independently confirmed that the forum user and the X user are the same person. Neither post proves the cause of the fault.

A Familiar Fight for Foldable Owners

The complaint arrives against a wider background. Over the past few years, users of several Galaxy phones reported permanent green or pink lines on their screens, and Samsung India ran a free screen replacement programme for affected devices, with conditions on eligibility. Customers in other forums have described similar disputes over who pays when a foldable’s inner screen fails, and what counts as accidental damage.

Samsung’s service rules generally exclude physical damage. The open issue is whether a past dent, and not the update, is to blame for a new fault.

What Samsung Has Said

At the time of writing, no statement from Samsung India on this case has been found. The company’s reason for refusing the free replacement is known only through the customer’s post.

Also Read: Samsung A32 User Claims iOS 16-Like Update Has Left Phone With Touchscreen, Battery And Button Issues

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Samsung Denies Free Galaxy Z Fold 6 Display Replacement Over 2024 Dent Despite Issues Reported After One UI 9 Beta, Customer Claims

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Samsung Denies Free Galaxy Z Fold 6 Display Replacement Over 2024 Dent Despite Issues Reported After One UI 9 Beta, Customer Claims

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Samsung Denies Free Galaxy Z Fold 6 Display Replacement Over 2024 Dent Despite Issues Reported After One UI 9 Beta, Customer Claims

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Samsung Denies Free Galaxy Z Fold 6 Display Replacement Over 2024 Dent Despite Issues Reported After One UI 9 Beta, Customer Claims
Samsung Denies Free Galaxy Z Fold 6 Display Replacement Over 2024 Dent Despite Issues Reported After One UI 9 Beta, Customer Claims
Samsung Denies Free Galaxy Z Fold 6 Display Replacement Over 2024 Dent Despite Issues Reported After One UI 9 Beta, Customer Claims
Samsung Denies Free Galaxy Z Fold 6 Display Replacement Over 2024 Dent Despite Issues Reported After One UI 9 Beta, Customer Claims
Samsung Denies Free Galaxy Z Fold 6 Display Replacement Over 2024 Dent Despite Issues Reported After One UI 9 Beta, Customer Claims

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