Samsung Denies Warranty For 6-Month-Old Fold Display Failure, Quotes Rs. 63,000 Repair Bill

A Samsung Galaxy Fold owner is at the centre of a growing debate after the company refused to honour warranty coverage for a display that stopped working on its own, just six months after purchase.

Phone Was Working Fine Until It Wasn’t

According to the customer, the device was functioning normally right up until the morning it failed. He had placed it on charge, and within about 10 minutes, the inner display simply stopped responding. There was no drop, no crack, not even a scratch on the screen. The phone looked, by all accounts, untouched.

Warranty Claim Rejected Over a Minor Edge Mark

When he took the Fold to a Samsung service centre expecting a straightforward warranty repair, he was turned away. The reason given was a small patch of paint peeling near the edge of the device, something the company classified as a “dent.” He was then quoted close to ₹63,000 to replace the inner display out of pocket.

Does the Edge Mark Really Explain a Display Failure?

This is where the story gets murky. The customer says the phone was often carried without a cover, sometimes tucked into a pocket alongside two or three other phones, which could reasonably explain minor cosmetic wear. But he insists there was no impact or pressure event that could account for the inner screen failing entirely. The question many are now asking is simple: how does a small scuff on the frame amount to proof of damage that caused a total display shutdown on the inside of the phone?

Not the First Time Foldable Owners Have Raised This

This isn’t really a one-off complaint. Samsung’s foldables have had a rocky reputation around durability and repair pricing for a while now, and stories like this one keep bringing that back into focus. A phone this expensive failing within six months, and then getting denied on the basis of a cosmetic mark rather than any actual proof of what caused the fault, is bound to raise eyebrows. People are right to ask how these claims get evaluated in the first place.

Right now, the customer’s stuck making a tough call, pay up the ₹63,000, or keep pushing Samsung to reconsider.

Also Read: Samsung Flagship Phone Fails Again? User Says Repeated Display Flickering Issue Has Left Them Done With The Brand