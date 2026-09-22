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Home > Tech and Auto News > Samsung Faces Flak Over Screen Lines After Software Update, Customers Question Repair Costs

Samsung Faces Flak Over Screen Lines After Software Update, Customers Question Repair Costs

Samsung users are questioning repair charges after reporting pink and coloured display lines on premium smartphones following official software updates, despite claiming their devices have no physical damage.

Samsung Faces Flak Over Screen Lines After Software Update. Image Credit: @MukeshKuma60671/X
Samsung Faces Flak Over Screen Lines After Software Update. Image Credit: @MukeshKuma60671/X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 16:47 IST

Samsung is facing fresh criticism from customers after complaints emerged of display issues appearing on premium phones without any physical damage, with users now questioning why they should bear repair costs for a problem they say surfaced only after software updates.

New Complaint Adds to Growing Concerns

A user tagging Samsung India, Samsung Help India and Samsung’s global handle shared that what began as a single line issue on his device’s display has now progressed to a second line appearing on the screen. He pointed out that this was happening on a premium phone priced upwards of Rs 1 lakh, with no physical damage involved, and asked how long customers would be made to suffer such problems. He further appealed to the company to take responsibility and offer a proper resolution without pushing the cost onto the customer.

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Pattern of Similar Complaints Emerging

This is not a one-off complaint either. There have been several complaints made by Samsung users in the past few days on social media regarding display problems such as seeing pink or colored lines on the screen right after installing the official software update while the device shows no signs of any physical damage. Due to this repetitive problem, it is causing users to wonder whether the problem is because of the software update process.

Customers Complain About Repair Policy Cost

One thing that all the users have in common is their frustration regarding the requirement of paying for the repair when the phone reaches a certain age limit despite the problem occurring after installation of official software updates. In case the defect occurs immediately after an official update from the company, then users believe that it is the company’s duty to cover the cost of fixing the problem.

Samsung’s Response Unlikely

At present, there has been no official statement or response by Samsung India regarding the complaint and whether it is due to the recently installed official update.

Also Read: Samsung S23 Pink Line Appears After Official Update, Customer Asks Why He Should Pay

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Samsung Faces Flak Over Screen Lines After Software Update, Customers Question Repair Costs

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Samsung Faces Flak Over Screen Lines After Software Update, Customers Question Repair Costs

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Samsung Faces Flak Over Screen Lines After Software Update, Customers Question Repair Costs
Samsung Faces Flak Over Screen Lines After Software Update, Customers Question Repair Costs
Samsung Faces Flak Over Screen Lines After Software Update, Customers Question Repair Costs
Samsung Faces Flak Over Screen Lines After Software Update, Customers Question Repair Costs
Samsung Faces Flak Over Screen Lines After Software Update, Customers Question Repair Costs

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