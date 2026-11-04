Samsung Faces Loyal Customer’s Anger As Display Issues Strike Again, Second Bad Experience Raises Questions Over Quality

For a loyal customer, a brand’s name is a promise. In a short post on X, a Samsung user says that promise has now been broken twice.

The Post

A user posting on X tagged @SamsungIndia and @SamsungMobile and called the experience extremely disappointing from a brand like Samsung. He wrote that this was the second time and that the company should offer better quality and reliability, not leave loyal customers frustrated with display issues. He added that he is losing trust in Samsung India after this experience and never expected it from Samsung Mobile.

The post, as supplied, does not name the user, the phone model, what the display fault is, when it happened, or what happened the first time. It does not say whether he has approached a service centre or what the company told him. The claims are his own and have not been verified.

This is extremely disappointing from a brand like Samsung. It is Second time, should offer better quality and reliability, not leave your loyal customers frustrated with display issues.Losing trust in @SamsungIndia after this experience. Never expected this from @SamsungMobile 💔 https://t.co/7XHyTai0YC — Hariharan (@hariharanr0) November 2, 2026

What “Second Time” Suggests

The words “second time” matter. They suggest that this is a repeat experience, perhaps with two devices or two faults, and not a one-off. Without details, it is not clear which. What counts as a “display issue” can range from lines on the screen to touch problems, flicker or dead pixels, and each has different causes and remedies.

A Familiar Complaint in Recent Days

The post follows other public complaints about Samsung screens. In recent days, owners of Galaxy Z Fold 6 and S21 FE phones have posted on X about display lines and requests for free replacements, in some cases linking the fault to software updates. Those are separate posts about different devices, and nothing in this post connects it to them. Tech reports have also described complaints about green and other lines on older Galaxy models, and Samsung has not publicly explained their cause.

Why Loyalty Matters Here

The user presents himself as a loyal customer, and brands rely on that kind of repeat buyer. A public post that names the company’s official handles and says trust is lost can travel quickly, and companies often reply on the platform and ask for details in private. Whether Samsung has replied here is not known.

What Samsung Has Said

No response from Samsung India to this post is in the input. If it answers, the likely first step would be to ask for device details and a service request number.

Where It Stands

For now, there is a short post, a frustrated customer and a brand that has not yet been heard. The facts that would turn it into a fuller story, such as the model, the fault, the dates and the service history, are missing.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G User Reports Display Line After Software Update, Seeks Free Screen Replacement