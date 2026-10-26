Samsung Faces Loyal Customer’s Anger As Z Fold 6 Display Replacement Denied Over 2024 Dent After One UI 9 Beta Issues

When a customer feels a company’s support desk has shut the door, the next stop is often a public platform. On Monday, October 26, a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 owner took his grievance to X and tagged Samsung India directly.

The post, shared from an account named Suresh Khatri, describes him as a loyal Samsung customer since 2006. He says his request for a free display replacement on his Z Fold 6 was denied because of a dent from 2024, even though, in his account, the display problems began only after he installed One UI 9 Beta. He added that he holds dated proof and demanded a fair review.

What the Customer Says Happened

The key claims in the post are these:

He has been a Samsung customer since 2006.

His Z Fold 6 developed display problems after the One UI 9 Beta update.

Samsung denied a free display replacement, citing a dent from 2024.

He says he has dated evidence to support his case.

He quoted a case reference number and asked Samsung to review the decision.

The post did not state which replacement scheme or warranty he had applied under, and it did not describe the dent in detail. Those are the central points of the dispute.

Disappointed with @SamsungIndia! Loyal customer since 2006, yet my Z Fold 6 free display replacement was denied over a 2024 dent, despite display issues after One UI 9 Beta. I have dated proof! Demand a fair review. Case Ref: 3101298 #Samsung #GalaxyZFold6 #SamsungSupport https://t.co/qOJmx9Oxs2 — suresh khatri (@shitalkhatri) October 26, 2026

The Software at the Centre of the Row

One UI 9 is Samsung’s next major software version, based on Android 17. According to SamMobile’s sister site SammyFans, the first One UI 9 Beta for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 began rolling out in South Korea in early September 2026. Android Headlines later reported a second beta build for the same two phones about two weeks afterwards. Beta programmes are meant to let selected users test software early so Samsung can find and fix bugs, and it is common for beta builds to carry issues.

A Trail on Samsung’s Own Forum

Posts on the Samsung Community forum under the username Sureshkhatri70, which resembles the name on the X account, describe a similar problem. One thread, created about four weeks ago, says a Z Fold 6 suddenly developed a permanent display and frequency issue after a beta update, with a short video attached. Another, around three weeks old, carries a stronger complaint about the screen after the One UI 9 Beta. This report could not independently confirm that the forum posts and the X account belong to the same person.

Why the Dent Matters

At the heart of the dispute is a question of cause. A manufacturer’s free repair usually covers faults that arise in normal use, while physical damage such as a dent can lead to a request for paid repair. The customer’s argument is that the display fault appeared after the beta update, whatever the earlier dent may have been. Whether the service centre judged the dent to be the cause of the fault, or only a reason to reject the claim, has not been made public.

Samsung’s Position

As of this report, no public response from Samsung India to the post could be found. The company has not said whether it will reopen the case or what its service inspection found.

Not the First Time Samsung Screens Have Drawn Complaints

Samsung displays have been at the centre of complaints before. Over the past few years, users of several Galaxy phones reported permanent green or pink lines on their screens, and Samsung India ran a free screen replacement programme for affected devices, with conditions on eligibility and with the extension deadlines changing over time. Those programmes covered specific models and were not described as covering this customer’s claim.

What Could Happen Next

Several questions remain open. Will Samsung India reply publicly and agree to a fresh inspection? Will the dated proof the customer mentions convince the company that the fault began after the update and not with the older dent? And if the issue does trace back to the beta software, will Samsung accept responsibility, given that beta builds are offered with known risks? The post has put the dispute in front of a wider audience, and the next move belongs to Samsung India’s support team.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Develops Display Dots Within 28 Days Of Purchase, Owner Seeks Immediate Resolution