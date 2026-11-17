An owner, two flagship phones by Samsung, and the same display issue in both of them. Unable to get any response from the company, the owner now plans to bring his case before a consumer forum and even further.

A Flagship That Lost Its Shine After Just Three Years

In an X post, a user reports having purchased a Galaxy S20+ and using the device for three years when the phone began showing green lines.

Display lines on phone screens have become very common complaints from users who usually relate to display issues and require visits to service centres.

The Second Phone and the Same Issue

From there, he upgraded to a Samsung Galaxy S22+. And according to him, the new model has shown the same issue.

The first bad experience is just like a pattern for this user. He believes that this series of bad experiences raises a lot of quality concerns.

My Samsung S20+ developed green lines after 3 years. Now my S22+ has the same defect.Recurring display failures raise serious quality concerns. Requesting @SamsungIndia @SamsungMobile free display replacement for both S20+ and S22+ as a goodwill gesture.Flagships need good flags. https://t.co/oQzXGfufLB — Mudit Anand (@Anand79384) November 10, 2026

A Public Appeal To Samsung

The user tagged Samsung India and Samsung Mobile in his post and asked the company to replace the displays of both the S20+ and the S22+ free of cost, as a goodwill gesture.

He closed with a line that drew attention: “Flagships need good flags.” It is a play on words, meant to say that premium phones should come with premium reliability.

The Frustration Grows

In a follow up message, the user questioned how an international brand could stay silent on such serious issues. He called the lack of response disgraceful.

His complaint now goes beyond the phones. It is about what he sees as a lack of accountability from a global company.

Job Sheets Added, Consumer Forum Next

The user said he is adding job sheets to support his complaint. Job sheets are the service records a repair centre issues when a device is submitted for repair. He has not said, in the details available, what they show.

He has also said he will raise the matter in a consumer forum, and even in international forums. He has not specified which forums or when he will approach them.

What Is Not Known

Several basic facts remain unclear. The posts do not say when the S22+ developed the problem, whether either phone is under warranty, or what Samsung’s service centre told him. They also do not say whether any damage, liquid exposure or software update came before the lines appeared.

As far as the available details show, Samsung has not publicly responded. This is one customer’s claim, and the cause of either failure has not been established.

What Happens Next?

Will Samsung India speak up and provide a solution to this problem? Will the user approach the consumer forum with a complaint? What will the information provided on the job sheets be? Are there any other users of S20+ and S22+ who have lodged a similar complaint?

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra User Reports Horizontal Display Lines And Flickering After One UI 9 Update, Denies Physical Damage