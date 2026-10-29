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Home > Tech and Auto News > Samsung Fold 8 Ultra Develops Volume Key Defect Within 24 Hours; Customer Claims Service Centre Dropped Phone, Demands Replacement

Samsung Fold 8 Ultra Develops Volume Key Defect Within 24 Hours; Customer Claims Service Centre Dropped Phone, Demands Replacement

A Samsung Fold 8 Ultra buyer claims the volume key failed a day after purchase and a service centre employee dropped his phone, prompting demands for replacement and written accountability.

Samsung Fold 8 Ultra Develops Volume Key Defect Within 24 Hours; Customer Claims Service Centre Dropped Phone, Demands Replacement. (Image Credit: @bholepriyank/X)
Samsung Fold 8 Ultra Develops Volume Key Defect Within 24 Hours; Customer Claims Service Centre Dropped Phone, Demands Replacement. (Image Credit: @bholepriyank/X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-10-29 11:33 IST

A buyer says his new foldable phone developed a fault a day after purchase, and that a service centre employee dropped it while it was in for repair. He has taken the complaint to Samsung India on social media.

A New Foldable, A Short Honeymoon

A foldable phone is one of the most expensive purchases in a smartphone buyer’s life. For one customer in Thane, the excitement lasted about a day.

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According to his post on X, he bought a Samsung Fold 8 Ultra on October 24. The next day, October 25, he noticed that the volume key was defective.

The Visit To The Service Centre

On October 26, the customer says, he submitted the phone at a Samsung authorised service centre in Naupada, Thane, and was given a job sheet number for the repair. That was the point at which, by his account, things went wrong.

He alleges that a staff member at the service centre dropped his premium phone.

The Promise That Was Only Verbal

The customer says the service centre has offered only verbal promises about handling any future damage linked to the incident. He is asking for something firmer: an immediate replacement of the device and written accountability from the company.

He tagged Samsung India and Samsung Support in his post.

A Second Post, A Sharper Question

In a follow up post, he put a pointed question to Samsung. Why, he asked, do its service centres make verbal promises that contradict the company’s official warranty policy on drops? He said customers should not have to live in fear of future problems and accused the company of double standards in its warranty policy between its own products and its customers.

These are the customer’s claims. The posts do not say what the official policy says, what Samsung staff actually said, or whether any damage is visible on the phone.

What Is Not Clear

Several details are missing. It is not clear whether the phone was damaged in the alleged drop, or whether the volume key fault is the only problem. It is also not clear whether the customer approached Samsung through any other channel, or what reply, if any, he has received from the company.

Samsung has not publicly responded to the posts, going by the information shared.

Why This Matters

Premium phones are sold on a promise of quality and good after sales care. A fault within a day of purchase is unusual, and a complaint that the phone was mishandled during the repair adds a second layer of trouble. For buyers, the central question is simple: if something goes wrong at a service centre, who is accountable, and in what form?

What Happens Next

The next step lies with Samsung. The company could inspect the phone, confirm whether the drop happened and decide whether to replace the device or repair it with a written assurance. If the customer is not satisfied, he may escalate the matter through consumer channels. Complaints that gain traction online often draw a quick response from companies, so the coming days should show how Samsung chooses to answer.

Also Read: Samsung Under Fire: 5-Month-Old Galaxy S25+ Develops Display Issue, Owner Struggles to Get Fair Warranty Assessment

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Samsung Fold 8 Ultra Develops Volume Key Defect Within 24 Hours; Customer Claims Service Centre Dropped Phone, Demands Replacement

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Samsung Fold 8 Ultra Develops Volume Key Defect Within 24 Hours; Customer Claims Service Centre Dropped Phone, Demands Replacement

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Samsung Fold 8 Ultra Develops Volume Key Defect Within 24 Hours; Customer Claims Service Centre Dropped Phone, Demands Replacement

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Samsung Fold 8 Ultra Develops Volume Key Defect Within 24 Hours; Customer Claims Service Centre Dropped Phone, Demands Replacement
Samsung Fold 8 Ultra Develops Volume Key Defect Within 24 Hours; Customer Claims Service Centre Dropped Phone, Demands Replacement
Samsung Fold 8 Ultra Develops Volume Key Defect Within 24 Hours; Customer Claims Service Centre Dropped Phone, Demands Replacement
Samsung Fold 8 Ultra Develops Volume Key Defect Within 24 Hours; Customer Claims Service Centre Dropped Phone, Demands Replacement
Samsung Fold 8 Ultra Develops Volume Key Defect Within 24 Hours; Customer Claims Service Centre Dropped Phone, Demands Replacement

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