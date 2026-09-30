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Home > Tech and Auto News > Samsung Foldable Users Beware! One UI 9 Beta Update Reportedly Triggers Costly Display Issue

Samsung Foldable Users Beware! One UI 9 Beta Update Reportedly Triggers Costly Display Issue

A Samsung foldable user claims his display developed problems after installing the One UI 9 beta update, criticising repair costs and alleged lack of service support.

One UI 9 Beta Update Reportedly Triggers Costly Display Issue. Image Credit: @shitalkhatri/X
One UI 9 Beta Update Reportedly Triggers Costly Display Issue. Image Credit: @shitalkhatri/X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 09:56 IST

A post shared on X on September 27, 2026, by user Suresh Khatri has sparked concern among Samsung foldable owners. Tagging the company directly, he urged people not to buy a Fold phone after his device developed a display problem. The attached photo appears to show the damage, and the post has since drawn attention from tech followers.

What The User Alleges?

According to the post, the display of a foldable phone is extremely expensive to repair or replace. He also claims the Samsung service team offered him little support. In his account, the company told him that display trouble linked to a software update was not its responsibility. His message ends with a blunt line advising others to stay away from foldables altogether.

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The One UI 9 Beta Link

The timing is the most striking part of the claim. The user says the fault appeared only after he installed the One UI 9 beta, and that the phone worked normally before the update. Beta builds are early test versions meant for enthusiasts, and they can carry bugs that affect performance or hardware behaviour. Still, he argues that a premium device should not suffer such damage from software released by the company itself.

Why Foldable Screens Cost So Much?

Foldable phones use flexible panels that are far more delicate than the glass on a regular smartphone. Replacing one often costs a large share of the phone’s original price, which makes any fault feel serious for buyers. When the problem follows a software update, the question of who pays becomes even more sensitive.

Claims Yet To Be Verified

The allegations come from a single user and have not been independently confirmed. It is not clear whether the beta update directly caused the display issue or whether some other factor contributed. Samsung has not publicly commented on this specific complaint at the time of writing. Beta programmes also usually come with terms that limit the company’s responsibility, which may explain the response the user says he received.

Advice For Beta Testers

Tech experts generally suggest that people avoid installing test software on their main phone. Backing up data, reading the programme terms carefully and keeping a secondary device handy can reduce the risk. This caution matters even more for costly foldables.

One complaint cannot prove a wider defect, but it shows how quickly a single post can turn into a public test of a brand’s service promises. A clear and quick response from Samsung could reassure current foldable owners and those planning to buy one.

Also Read: Once Bollywood’s Biggest Stars, Now Rarely Seen: What Happened To These 6 Bollywood Stars?

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Samsung Foldable Users Beware! One UI 9 Beta Update Reportedly Triggers Costly Display Issue

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Samsung Foldable Users Beware! One UI 9 Beta Update Reportedly Triggers Costly Display Issue
Samsung Foldable Users Beware! One UI 9 Beta Update Reportedly Triggers Costly Display Issue
Samsung Foldable Users Beware! One UI 9 Beta Update Reportedly Triggers Costly Display Issue
Samsung Foldable Users Beware! One UI 9 Beta Update Reportedly Triggers Costly Display Issue
Samsung Foldable Users Beware! One UI 9 Beta Update Reportedly Triggers Costly Display Issue

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