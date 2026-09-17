Samsung Galaxy A07 5G User Says 4G Internet Hasn’t Worked Properly Since Purchase, Seeks Refund

A Samsung Galaxy A07 5G buyer has gone public with his frustration after facing persistent mobile internet issues right from the day he purchased the device, prompting a response from Samsung India on social media.

The Complaint

In the post, the user, referred to as Jay on X, claimed that despite purchasing the device Galaxy A07 5G on September 11, he faced issues with connectivity of both 4G and mobile internet ever since its purchase. He also mentioned that other devices of the same brand in the area were working normally and hence concluded that the problem was unrelated to any network or location problem from his side. The user has tagged the hashtag #defectiveproduct and claimed that he needs a full refund of the product.

@SamsungIndia Purchased Samsung A07 5G on Sept 11, but 4G/mobile internet hasn’t worked properly since day one. Service center flashed the software twice, but the issue remains. Other phones work fine in the same area. Requesting a refund #defectiveproduct pic.twitter.com/ewuVxqMVw6 — Jay (@jay_prakash396) September 16, 2026

Service Center Visits Did Not Resolve The Problem

As per the user, the device was taken to the service center where technicians had tried to resolve the connectivity issue by flashing the software twice. Nevertheless, the problem remained unresolved and the user has concluded that the problem with the internet is linked to the hardware malfunctioning rather than software problem.

Samsung’s Response

The official Twitter handle of Samsung India responded to the post by apologising for the incident and requesting the user to provide his contact information via a direct message to allow the issue to be looked into. In response, the user confirmed that he would do so and requested confirmation when the phone number was obtained to assure that his case is being followed up on.

A Familiar Complaint Pattern

Public complaints of this nature, where a newly purchased device develops a persistent fault that a basic software update or reflash fails to resolve, have become increasingly common on social media, with users often turning to public posts to get faster attention than standard customer care channels typically offer.

With Samsung India having acknowledged the complaint publicly, the resolution now hinges on the brand’s internal assessment of the device once contact details are shared. Whether the company opts for a repair, replacement or a refund, as the user has requested, will likely depend on how the service centre’s fresh inspection assesses the reported hardware fault.

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