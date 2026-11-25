A user has reported via X that the camera of a Galaxy A73 now has some dark spots which show up in every picture. The post mentions Samsung Mobile and Samsung India.

Premium Device, Faulty Photo

For all those users who buy smartphones based on the quality of their cameras, any kind of fault which ruins every picture will definitely be a disappointment. One such complaint comes from the owner of a Samsung Galaxy A73.

Post Mentions Samsung Official Handles

The user, who is identified as @MehtaPriye73003 (display name: KAYDO) on X, shared the complaint on November 24. The post mentions Samsung Mobile and Samsung India handles.

@SamsungMobile @SamsungIndia @SamsungMobile Extremely disappointed with my Samsung Galaxy A73! The camera has developed black spots that appear in every photo, ruining the entire photography experience. A premium Samsung phone should not have such camera issues. https://t.co/o44O1tQWNt — KAYDO(કાયદો) (@MehtaPriye73003) November 24, 2026

User’s Complaint Against the Phone Camera

The post claims that the camera of the phone has started showing black spots in every picture, ruining the whole photography experience for the user. The user also adds that a premium smartphone from Samsung should not have such a fault.

Attached Image, but Not Verified

The post comes with an attached image link. I was not able to look at the image; therefore, the nature of the spots and their appearance in the images have not been verified for the purpose of this article.

Where We Are Now

At the point of writing this article, there has been no update as to whether Samsung has responded to the post or contacted the service center or the user or whether the phone is covered by any warranty. The cause behind the spots is also unknown. The markings on the phone photos may be caused by different reasons; however, it can only be determined by Samsung itself.

Key Points To Monitor

The key next step would be the response from Samsung, either through a post on X, contact through the service center, or an offer of repair/replacement.

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