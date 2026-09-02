Samsung Galaxy Book Keyboard Problems: If Quality Checks Failed, Why Is Samsung Still Selling It?

Samsung is under fresh scrutiny over its laptop quality control, after one customer’s complaint about a dead keyboard on her Galaxy Book struck a chord online. Scores of other buyers jumped in to say they had faced the same problem.

The Complaint That Started It

It began with a tweet. On September 1, 2026, user Rashmi Ranjan tagged @SamsungIndia to flag that her Galaxy Book’s keyboard had simply stopped working. She soon discovered she was far from the only one facing this problem. Her question was direct: if a fault comes up often enough to be called common, why hasn’t it been caught during quality checks before the laptop ever reaches a store shelf? Customers, she pointed out, are the ones left dealing with the consequences.

Not An Isolated Case

A quick scan of Samsung’s own community forums backs up her frustration. Complaints turn up across several Galaxy Book generations, including the Galaxy Book 12 and the Galaxy Book 4 Pro, describing everything from keys that go entirely unresponsive to specific rows sticking mid sentence. Samsung’s official troubleshooting advice runs the usual gamut: updating drivers, forcing a restart, or clearing out dust wedged under the keys. When none of that works, the fallback is a trip to a service center, or in some cases, swapping out the keyboard altogether.

Why It’s Trending?

It wasn’t really the tweet itself that pushed this into the spotlight, but how many people related to it. Replies quickly filled up with similar stories: slow service turnarounds, support responses that didn’t actually solve anything, and keyboard issues cropping up again and again across the Galaxy Book range. For a lineup that’s marketed as a premium product, that kind of repetition doesn’t sit well with buyers who expected better.

The Bigger Question

So far, Samsung hasn’t responded publicly to Ranjan’s post. That silence leaves an old question hanging in the air. Is a defect this widespread really just bad luck on individual units, or does it point to something slipping through at the quality control stage? Until the company weighs in, customers are left doing what they’ve apparently had to do for a while now, troubleshooting it themselves and hoping the next key they press actually works.