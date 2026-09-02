Samsung Galaxy Book Keyboard Problems: If Quality Checks Failed, Why Is Samsung Still Selling It?

The Complaint That Started It
@SamsungIndia My Galaxy Book’s keyboard has stopped working and turns out this is a common complaint with this model. If quality checks aren’t being done properly before sale, why are you still selling this product? Customers are stuck suffering for it. Fix this.#GalaxyBook
— Rashmi Ranjan (@Rashmiranjan_1) September 1, 2026
Not An Isolated Case
Why It’s Trending?
The Bigger Question
Khushi Patel is a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering automotive, technology, Lifestyle, entertainment, and mainstream news. She previously worked as a Copy Editor at Times Network and has written automotive editorial content, including comparison pieces, for TimesDrive.