Thursday, February 13, 2025
Samsung Galaxy F06 5G Debuts In India: 50MP Camera & 5000mAh Battery At An Unbeatable Price

Discover the Samsung Galaxy F06 5G, a budget-friendly 5G smartphone priced from ₹10,999. Featuring a 6.7-inch display, 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery, and MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, it's the perfect choice for value-conscious buyers.

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G has launched in India at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant


Samsung has unveiled its latest offering in the affordable 5G smartphone market, the Galaxy F06 5G. With the growing demand for budget-friendly 5G devices, Samsung’s new release promises to deliver great features at a pocket-friendly price. Whether you’re looking for a device with smooth performance, an impressive camera setup, or solid battery life, the Galaxy F06 has got you covered. Let’s dive into the details of what makes this smartphone stand out.

