Samsung Galaxy F34 Battery Swells Within Two Years, User Raises Safety Concerns Over Quality Control

The owner of a Samsung Galaxy F34 has recently come up with a complaint regarding his phone having swelled up even before it was two years old. He has posted an entry on X using the Hindi language in which he addressed Samsung India, stating that this was a very disappointing experience for him.

A Phone That Did Not Last

The post is short, but its message is clear. According to the user, the Galaxy F34 did not work properly for even two years. The failure he points to is the battery, which swelled. He does not say when he bought the phone, how he used it or how he charged it. The post also does not say whether the phone was still under warranty.

Why a Swollen Battery Worries Users

A swollen battery is a problem users take seriously. In general, a bulging battery can press against the phone’s body and screen, and experts often advise stopping use of such a device and getting it checked. The user in this case calls it a safety hazard, and that is the core of his complaint. These are his words and views, not a finding about the Galaxy F34 as a model.

बेहद निराशाजनक! @SamsungIndia #galaxyf34का फोन 2 साल भी सही से काम नहीं कर पाया और इसकी बैटरी फूल गई। बैटरी फूलना एक सेफ्टी हैज़ार्ड (सुरक्षा का खतरा) है। कंपनी को अपनी क्वालिटी कंट्रोल पर ध्यान देना चाहिए! ​@ConsumerSecy @SamsungSupport #Samsung #ConsumerProtection #BatteryIssue https://t.co/x64slXTI9z — Yash (@Yashpal_____7) November 9, 2026

A Public Appeal to the Company

Rather than only filing a service request, the user posted his complaint publicly on X and tagged Samsung India’s official handle. He also used a hashtag linked to the Galaxy F34. Many customers now use social media to draw a brand’s attention when they feel regular channels have not worked, though the post does not say whether he first approached a service centre.

The Demand: Pay Attention to Quality

His message to the company is blunt. Samsung, he says, should focus on its quality control. He does not ask for a refund, a replacement or a repair. His complaint is framed as a warning about product standards.

What We Do Not Know

The post leaves several questions unanswered. It does not name the user or give a location. It does not carry a complaint number, a purchase date or a photograph of the phone in the text available. It is also not known whether other Galaxy F34 owners have reported the same problem, and a single post cannot show that the problem is widespread.

Samsung’s Response

No reply from Samsung India appears in the information available. It is not known whether the company has contacted the user, offered inspection or battery replacement, or responded to the safety concern. Samsung’s version of events has not been heard.

What Happens Next?

Will Samsung India respond publicly and offer to inspect the phone? Will other users of the same model share similar experiences, or will this remain an isolated complaint? Will the company explain what it advises customers to do if a battery swells? And will the user’s warning lead to a closer look at battery quality? For now, one phone’s swollen battery has become a public test of how a brand handles safety concerns.

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