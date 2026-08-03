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Home > Tech and Auto News > Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Launched: Price, Specifications, Features And Availability Explained

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Launched: Price, Specifications, Features And Availability Explained

Samsung has launched the Galaxy F70 Pro 5G in India with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, 120Hz AMOLED display, 6,000mAh battery, OIS camera, and up to six years of software updates.

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Launched: Price, Specifications, Features And Availability Explained

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-08-03 18:06 IST

Samsung isn’t slowing down its F series rollout this year. After putting out the Galaxy A27 and Galaxy M47 not too long ago, the company has now brought the Galaxy F70 Pro 5G to India. The retail pricing and specs had already been made public a few days earlier, but today is when the launch discount actually went live on Flipkart. With an AMOLED screen and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset under the hood, the F70 Pro is squarely built for people who want a solid midrange phone that can handle daily use without any fuss.

 

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Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro: Price And Availability

The Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro is launched with three different memory configurations. The first one is the 6GB+128GB which comes at the price of Rs. 25,999, the second one is the 8GB+128GB which comes at the price of Rs. 29,999 and the third is the 8GB+256GB which comes at the price of Rs. 34,999. Samsung is also rolling out a launch offer that brings the effective starting price down to around Rs 23,999 for early buyers. Sales begin August 8 through Flipkart and Samsung’s own online store, with the phone available in two colour options — Alpha Black and Aura Green.

 

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro: Display and Design

The new Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+. Samsung says brightness tops out at 1,400 nits, which should help with outdoor visibility which is a common complaint on phones in this price bracket.

 

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro: Performance and Software

Powering the device is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset built on a 4nm process, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage that’s expandable via a hybrid microSD slot. It runs One UI 8.5 on top of Android 16, and Samsung is backing it with a notably long six years of OS upgrades and security updates — an unusual commitment at this price point.

 

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro: Camera and Battery

The rear setup is led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, joined by a 5-megapixel ultra-wide and a 20-megapixel macro lens, while a 12-megapixel shooter handles selfies. Rear video recording goes up to 4K. Keeping it all running is a 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging, which Samsung claims can deliver well over a day’s use for most people.

 

With its long software runway, high-refresh display and OIS-equipped camera, the Galaxy F70 Pro 5G is clearly aimed at buyers who’d rather not upgrade again for years, though how it actually performs will only be clear once reviews start coming in.

Also Read: Data Breach vs Data Leak vs Cyberattack: What’s the Difference?

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Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Launched: Price, Specifications, Features And Availability Explained

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Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Launched: Price, Specifications, Features And Availability Explained

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Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Launched: Price, Specifications, Features And Availability Explained

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Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Launched: Price, Specifications, Features And Availability Explained
Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Launched: Price, Specifications, Features And Availability Explained
Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Launched: Price, Specifications, Features And Availability Explained
Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Launched: Price, Specifications, Features And Availability Explained

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