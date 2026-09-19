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Home > Tech and Auto News > Samsung Galaxy M35 Users Cry Foul After One UI 8.5 Update, Customer Demands Free Repair

Samsung Galaxy M35 Users Cry Foul After One UI 8.5 Update, Customer Demands Free Repair

Samsung Galaxy M35 users are reporting problems after the One UI 8.5 update, with one customer claiming his device worked earlier and demanding a free repair or replacement.

Samsung Galaxy M35 Users Cry Foul After One UI 8.5 Update. Image Credit: @SAHILRAJSINGH_/X
Samsung Galaxy M35 Users Cry Foul After One UI 8.5 Update. Image Credit: @SAHILRAJSINGH_/X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-09-19 13:43 IST

Samsung Galaxy M35 users have taken to social media to flag problems following the rollout of the One UI 8.5 update, with at least one customer publicly demanding a free repair or replacement from the company.

Customer Claims Device Worked Properly Before Update

Sahil Raj Singh on X has claimed that he experienced no problems with his Galaxy M35 prior to the software update. In fact, according to him, the problems arose solely after the update had been installed. He mentioned that he had tried troubleshooting the issue on his end, but nothing seemed to work. He further stated that, if the problem is the result of the update, then the customer should not have to pay the price for the repair themselves.

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Requests Investigation & Fix at No Cost

The user asked Samsung to investigate the issue urgently and provide a solution. He requested a free fix of some kind, which may include either a software update or a new device if the malfunctioning was caused by the update. Moreover, the user said that longtime Samsung users need more accountability and support from the brand. He tagged the posts with the relevant hashtags, such as #GalaxyM35, #OneUI85, and #SamsungSupport.

Not An Isolated Complaint

The complaint adds to a wider pattern of user reports around Samsung’s recent One UI updates for the M series. On Samsung’s own community forums, several Galaxy M35 users have reported issues such as a UI bug affecting Google apps in Light Mode, sudden crashes and reboots on certain websites, and lack of OTG connection support following software updates. Other users on the same platform have separately flagged sluggish performance, inconsistent display refresh rates, reduced audio quality and lag in apps like YouTube after installing newer One UI versions, with some finding relief only after reverting to an older software build. 

Samsung Yet To Respond Publicly

Up until this point, there has not been any statement from Samsung regarding this issue that would indicate a commitment to offer a free repair service to the affected users. In the past, affected users have been told to report the bugs to the Samsung support team via the Samsung Members app through the submission of error logs and screen recordings.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A07 5G User Says 4G Internet Hasn’t Worked Properly Since Purchase, Seeks Refund

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Samsung Galaxy M35 Users Cry Foul After One UI 8.5 Update, Customer Demands Free Repair

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Samsung Galaxy M35 Users Cry Foul After One UI 8.5 Update, Customer Demands Free Repair

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Samsung Galaxy M35 Users Cry Foul After One UI 8.5 Update, Customer Demands Free Repair

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Samsung Galaxy M35 Users Cry Foul After One UI 8.5 Update, Customer Demands Free Repair
Samsung Galaxy M35 Users Cry Foul After One UI 8.5 Update, Customer Demands Free Repair
Samsung Galaxy M35 Users Cry Foul After One UI 8.5 Update, Customer Demands Free Repair
Samsung Galaxy M35 Users Cry Foul After One UI 8.5 Update, Customer Demands Free Repair
Samsung Galaxy M35 Users Cry Foul After One UI 8.5 Update, Customer Demands Free Repair

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