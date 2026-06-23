Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Launching On June 29: Check Features, Camera, Gaming Focussed Specs And More

The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G is scheduled to launch in India on June 29, making a comeback for the M4x series in the nation after a considerable period of time. The launch date has been made official through an Amazon microsite that has also announced various crucial specs of the device before its actual launch. With a high refresh rate AMOLED screen and long software support, it seems that Samsung is trying to establish itself in the highly competitive mid-range phone market.

As per reports, the upcoming device arrives after the Galaxy M44 was introduced in select international markets but never reached India. This time, Samsung is betting on a more feature-packed offering. While the company has not revealed the exact price or chipset yet, the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G is already shaping up to be one of the brand’s most important launches in the segment this year.

Performance upgrades make a gaming-focused contender

Reports say that Samsung has already stated that the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G would come with a Snapdragon chip paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Even though the precise chipset is unknown, Samsung claims that it can perform efficiently with respect to gaming, multitasking, and performance needs.

Apart from this, Samsung has added the support for 45W fast charging with bypass charging as well. With bypass charging, the smartphone will receive power directly while gaming, making it less taxing on the battery and the temperature. The battery size for the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G is still not known; however, Samsung is targeting mobile gamers.

Long software support gives Samsung Galaxy M47 5G a major advantage

According to reports, one of the biggest highlights of the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G is Samsung’s software commitment. The smartphone will receive six generations of Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates, a support cycle that surpasses many competing devices in the same price category.

On the front, the phone features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ and is designed to remain easily visible outdoors while offering smooth scrolling and gaming performance.

Camera features and colours complete Samsung Galaxy M47 5G package

Reports say that for photography, the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G comes with a 50MP primary camera featuring Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). It is accompanied by a 5MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, Samsung has included a 12MP selfie camera.

The company has also confirmed 4K video recording support on both the front and rear cameras. The smartphone will be available in Rogue Red and Blaze Blue colour options.

The new launch from Samsung is happening amidst increased competition among brands like Xiaomi, Realme, iQOO, and POCO in the mid-range sector. With advanced display protection, software support, and game-related specifications, Samsung Galaxy M47 5G is all set to make an impact. The upcoming release of Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro indicates Samsung’s aggressive approach towards future product launches. What still needs to be revealed is the pricing of the smartphone, which will play an important role after the launch on June 29.

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