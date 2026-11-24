It operated normally during the day but then received an update message that many people believe to be legitimate. A user of a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G phone clicked “Install”. After the screen reappeared, a green line could be seen running across the display, and the SIM network began to fluctuate. Now the customer has publicly complained about the issue and posed a direct question to the company: Who will pay for the issues that popped up shortly after the update from your side?

Post that Made A Stir

The unidentified user of the phone claims that there were no problems with it until he/she installed the update. Two issues have developed simultaneously: there is a constant green line appearing on the display and the SIM network is becoming unstable. He/she raises questions about the coincidence of the events, wondering if an update must do something except spoil a perfectly functioning phone.

In addition, the post also preemptively counteracts what is expected to be an answer from the user. In particular, he states that Samsung should not be pointing at the out-of-warranty condition in their defense and requires the company to identify the problem, investigate it and come to the right conclusion without making customers pay for their mistake caused by an update.

🚨 SAMSUNG, WHAT IS GOING ON? IS THIS SOME SCAM ? My Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G was working fine. Today, I installed the official software update—and suddenly: 🟢 A permanent green line appeared on the display. 📶 SIM network started fluctuating and became unstable. Both issues surfaced immediately after the update. What a coincidence, Samsung? Is this what customers get for trusting your devices and installing official updates? A software update should improve a phone, not potentially turn a perfectly usable device into a nightmare. Don’t simply blame the phone for being out of warranty. Customers deserve accountability when problems appear immediately after an official update. Samsung, explain this. Investigate this. And provide a fair resolution instead of making customers pay for a problem they didn’t have before the update. Your update. Your device. Your responsibility. @SamsungIndia @SamsungMobile #Samsung #GalaxyS21FE #GreenLineIssue @BandBajaateRaho — Amit Kumar (@AmitBinge) November 24, 2026

This Is Not The First Green Line

The complaint is characteristic of a trend that has developed recently. On Samsung’s community forums, there are plenty of complaints of S21 FE users who report having a green or white line right after an update, particularly One UI 7 and Android 15. There are also reports about the same issue found on the Galaxy S21 series and other phones, such as the S22 series, the Galaxy A73 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Evidence of the timing has also come from users. Android Authority reported a user who recorded a green line appearing on a Galaxy S21 FE screen while a One UI 6.1 update was being applied. Samsung is not new to such trouble either. In early 2021, it quietly pulled a software update for the Galaxy S20 Ultra that brought a green tint and other problems.

What Samsung Has Said And Done

The replies by Samsung on its community forums about support for the issue of the green line are typical – restart the phone, factory reset the phone after backing it up, and go to the service center to get a hardware check done. As per Samsung’s documentation available to me, Samsung has not come out to explain the reason behind the green line appearing.

In India, posts in the community forums of Samsung state that Samsung had a scheme where users could get their screens replaced for free in case of complaints regarding the green lines in the S21 series, which includes the S21 FE. The post states that the conditions included the phone being less than three years old, no water damage, purchase receipt, and ends on 30 September 2025. However, many people have been denied due to the out-of-warranty period or simply not being eligible for the offer at all.

Network Complaint

The second flaw mentioned in the post, the instable SIM network, has even fewer examples. In one community post there is a complaint that the cellular network went missing after updating their S21 FE, but there is no clear trend in the information reviewed regarding this issue compared to the reports about the green line.

What Comes Next?

At this point in time, it is only a customer’s complaint and Samsung has not reacted to it yet, as there is no information provided. But the more general issue that has been brought up by the customer is whether a manufacturer or a buyer should be responsible for the phone going wrong right after an official update?