The phone was bought in April 2024. In his posting on X, he said that one night, out of the blue, a vertical white line appeared on the screen of the phone.

A Phone Bought In April 2024

According to Lalsang H.’s posting on X, the Samsung customer bought Galaxy S21 FE 5G in April 2024. There is no mention in the post of where he bought the phone, how much he paid for it or whether it was bought new or used.

The phone, based on April 2024, is two and a half years old, which is the age he refers to.

A Line Appears Overnight

Lalsang H. said that in the posting on November 21, 2026, a vertical white line suddenly appeared on the display last night. According to him, the line appeared without any prior warnings.

There is no information provided about whether the line covers the entire screen or part of it, whether it was seen constantly or at intervals, whether the phone was dropped, wet or had updates done to it before the appearance of the line.

A Public Post To Samsung

He directed his message to Samsung India and Samsung Mobile, tagging them in his post. He stated that he was highly disappointed with the phone since a premium phone has got an issue of screen after only 2.5 years of use.

Dear @SamsungIndia @SamsungMobile Purchased Galaxy S21 FE 5G in April 2024. Last night, a vertical white line suddenly appeared on the display without any warning. Extremely disappointed that a premium smartphone develops such a display issue within just 2.5 years of purchase. https://t.co/2u9Ufj9ns0 — Lalsang H. (@lalsanghauzel) November 21, 2026

What The Post Does Not Mention

There are several pieces of information missing from the post. This includes the information on whether the phone was out of warranty, whether the customer has gone to a service center, what information he received there, what he expects Samsung to do, and whether there was any damage done to the phone.

The post does not mention any other user having the same problem. It is just one user’s complaint, and the reason behind the line is yet unknown.

Response From Samsung

At the time of writing, no response from Samsung India or Samsung Mobile to the post is available.

What Happens Next?

Will Samsung respond publicly, and offer to inspect or repair the phone? Will the owner visit a service centre, and will it treat the fault as a warranty matter or as a paid repair? Will other S21 FE 5G owners report the same line, which would suggest a wider issue? And will this become a formal complaint? The answers are awaited.

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