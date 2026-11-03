Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G User Reports Display Line After Software Update, Seeks Free Screen Replacement

The phone worked. Then it received an update. Then, according to its owner, a line appeared on the display. On 3 November, he put it to Samsung India in a short public post.

The Post

On 3 November 2026, an X user posting under the name Guntipally Sathaiah tagged Samsung India with a complaint. He wrote that his Galaxy S21 FE 5G developed a display line after the latest software update, and that the phone had been working perfectly before it. He asked the company to take responsibility and provide a free display replacement. He added that customers should not have to pay for problems caused after official updates.

The post does not say what colour the line is, when he bought the phone, whether it is under warranty, or whether he has approached a service centre. The claims are his own and have not been checked.

Dear @SamsungIndia, My Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G developed a display line after the latest software update. The phone was working perfectly before. Please take responsibility and provide a free display replacement. Customers should not pay for issues caused after official updates https://t.co/H1rzpYjhxe — 𝑮𝒖𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒑𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒚 𝑺𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒊𝒂𝒉 (@Sathishgutipaly) November 3, 2026

The Argument at the Heart of It

The complaint rests on timing. His case is that the line appeared after the update, so the update is to blame. A software update and a hardware fault can look alike from the outside, since a screen that fails soon after an update seems to have failed because of it. Whether the update caused it, or merely coincided with a failure that was already developing, is the question that decides who pays.

A Pattern Owners Have Described Before

The post joins a long line of similar complaints from S21-series owners. Tech reports described a spike in complaints of green lines on Galaxy S21 models, including the S21 Ultra and S21 FE. One said it is possible that an underlying hardware defect was made worse by the update and showed up as green lines on the screen. Another outlet said that Samsung has never directly acknowledged the cause of this issue.

A hardware defect aggravated by an update is one theory. It is not a finding by Samsung or an independent test.

What Samsung Has Done Before

In 2024, Samsung was reportedly offering a free, one-time screen replacement to select Galaxy users with the green line issue, apparently only in India at that time. Users on forums say eligibility depends on the model, the age of the phone and the absence of physical damage. Whether any such offer applies to this owner in 2026 is not known.

The Price Owners Say They Were Quoted

Other S21 FE owners have described what happened when they went to service centres. One said he was quoted ₹11,000 plus GST for a display replacement, though the phone had no physical damage. Another said Samsung told him his phone was out of warranty and a screen replacement would cost about ₹9,000. These are individual accounts. Charges depend on the service centre, the model and the warranty status.

Why the Wording of the Appeal Matters

The user did not simply ask for a repair. He asked the company to “take responsibility”, a phrase that frames the issue as one of accountability and not only of service. His closing line states a principle: if an official update causes damage, the customer should not bear the cost. It is a position many owners share, and it is not yet a settled rule. Samsung has not, in the reports found, accepted it.

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