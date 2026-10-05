Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Green Screen Issue Without Physical Damage: Owner Says Service Centre Demands ₹11,000 + GST For Display Replacement

One moment, a phone is working as it always has. The next, its display washes over in green. A Samsung Galaxy S21 FE owner says exactly this happened to him, with no drop, crack or dent to explain it. His question, now shared on social media, is one many users are asking: how does a screen fail with no physical damage?

Who Is Involved?

The post comes from an anonymous owner of a Galaxy S21 FE who addressed Samsung India directly. His story drew replies from other users, including one who said an S21 of theirs had developed the so-called green line issue. A separate user, @SaffronChargers, raised a bigger claim about the trend.

What Exactly Happened?

The owner says the screen turned green suddenly. He took the phone to a service centre, where he was quoted ₹11,000 plus GST for a display replacement. He says the phone has no physical damage, so the quote left him puzzled.

Where the Complaint Landed?

He posted publicly and tagged SamsungIndia, asking the company to look into the matter and help. He also asked whether anyone else had faced something similar and found a solution.

Others Say the Same

One user wrote that his S21 developed the green line fault and was quoted ₹18,000, after which he switched to a Nothing phone. Another user claimed that over three to four months, many expensive phones aged three to four years, including Samsung and iPhone models, had developed green lines. He said his own phone and nearly all his friends’ phones had suffered it.

The Big Claim, and Its Limits

That user went further, suggesting phone makers might be causing these faults through software updates to push people towards new devices. This is an opinion and a suspicion, and no evidence has been presented. Neither Samsung nor Apple has been reported to have responded to the claim.

Why Is It Happening, and What Did Samsung Say?

The cause of green screens is not established in the posts. At the time of writing, Samsung India has not been reported to have replied to the owner’s complaint. The phone’s warranty status and the service centre’s diagnosis have also not been shared.

What Happens Next

Will Samsung respond with an explanation or a discounted fix? Will more owners come forward with the same fault? And will the company address the suspicion head-on?

For now, a green screen has become a bigger question about how long expensive phones should last, and who pays when they fail.

Also Read: Samsung TV Complaint: Customer Says Rs 6 Lakh? Wait, 50-Inch TV Stuck in Service for 5 Weeks Under Warranty, “Bought a TV, Not a Mystery Box”