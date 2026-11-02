Samsung Galaxy S21 Owner Spots 8 Screen Lines In Just 8 Months, Questions Display Issues In Premium Phones

The phone was bought on 5 March 2026. Eight months later, according to its owner, the screen is marked by about eight lines. His post is short and blunt: why is nobody talking about this?

The Post That Sparked the Question

A Galaxy S21 owner wrote that he bought the phone on 5 March 2026 and that barely eight months later, around eight lines had appeared on the screen. He then asked why premium devices such as the S21 and the Ultra are having such issues.

The post does not say where it was shared, what colour the lines are, whether the phone was ever dropped, or whether he has contacted Samsung. The poster’s identity has not been confirmed. His claims come from a single post and have not been checked.

How come nobody is talking about the Samsung screen-line issue? I bought my Galaxy S21 on March 5, 2026. Barely 8 months later, about 8 lines have appeared on my screen. Why are premium devices like the S21 and Ultra experiencing these issues? @SamsungMobile @samsungmobileng https://t.co/vgtZrV8aBb — John Daniel Matthew (@Daniel2001John) October 31, 2026

Is It a New Problem?

Not quite. Complaints about lines on Samsung screens, often green, have circulated for years. Tech reports described a spike in complaints from owners of the Galaxy S21 series, including the S21 Ultra and S21 FE. One report said some older Samsung phones, especially from the Galaxy S21 series, were developing a thin green line, and the exact cause was unclear, but it might be a hardware defect potentially worsened by heat from software updates.

Samsung has, for its part, never directly acknowledged the cause of this issue, according to one consumer-tech guide.

What Other Owners Say

Owners elsewhere have described similar experiences. One post on X said a sudden green line appeared on an S21 FE, and Samsung said the phone was out of warranty and a screen replacement would cost about ₹9,000. Another owner said a service centre quoted ₹11,000 plus GST for a display replacement, though the phone had no physical damage.

A separate report on Samsung’s community forum lists Indian owners quoted up to 14,000 rupees for a screen replacement. These are individual accounts, and the quotes depend on the model, the service centre and the warranty status.

Did Samsung Ever Offer a Fix?

Yes, in limited form. In April 2024, Samsung was reportedly offering a free, one-time screen replacement to select Galaxy users who had phones with the green line issue, apparently only in India at that time. Users on Samsung’s forums say eligibility depends on the model, the region, the age of the phone and the absence of physical damage. Whether this offer still applies in 2026 is not established in the input.

The Puzzle in This Case

This post raises a question the older complaints did not. The S21 was launched in 2021. A phone bought in March 2026 may have been a refurbished unit, old stock or a second-hand purchase, and the post does not say. If it was not new, the “eight months” would count only the time with this owner, and not the phone’s real age. That detail may decide whether the phone is under warranty.

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