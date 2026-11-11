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Home > Tech and Auto News > Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Owner Pays Rs 23,500 For Green Line Display Replacement After Unexplained Screen Failure

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Owner Pays Rs 23,500 For Green Line Display Replacement After Unexplained Screen Failure

A Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra owner has expressed disappointment with Samsung India after claiming that his phone developed a green line on the display without any physical damage. The customer says he spent ₹23,500 out of his own pocket to replace the screen nearly two years ago and has now raised the issue on X.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Owner Pays Rs 23,500 For Green Line Display Replacement After Unexplained Screen Failure
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Owner Pays Rs 23,500 For Green Line Display Replacement After Unexplained Screen Failure

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-11-11 17:29 IST

It has neither been dropped nor broken by anybody. As per the owner, the screen of his Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra had just got a green line on its own without any apparent reason. After nearly two years, he has approached X with his complaint where Rs 23,500 is the core element that he claims he spent from his pocket for replacing the display.

What is Written in the Post

The post that is dated November 7, 2026, is written to Samsung India. Starting with an expression of extreme disappointment with the company, he then states his version of the truth. He has a Galaxy S22 Ultra. Nearly two years back, the phone had got a problem of green lines automatically. He himself has replaced the display for Rs 23,500.

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The above are the claims made by a user in his public post. The side of Samsung is not part of the post.

The Importance of a Green Line on Your Screen

On an exclusive phone, when there is a green line across the display screen, it means that your screen is not usable anymore. On top-end phones, replacing your display screen is the most expensive process and the amount quoted by the user explains his frustration. When it costs you Rs 23,500 to get your screen replaced, it is a huge amount compared to the price of the phone itself.

He Is Not the Only One to Have This Problem

The matter at hand is just an instance of something that has been noticed before. There are several people complaining about green lines, pink lines and even vertical lines appearing on their screens. They say that the lines appeared after the update of the software on their phones. On the official community forum of Samsung, it was stated that Samsung India had an offer where they would give out free replacements of screens to those having a Samsung S22 Ultra, but the offer deadline was extended multiple times and would expire in July 2026, as claimed by one of the users.

This is an account of some users on a forum and not an announcement of Samsung and would require checking the terms of the program with the company itself.

The Questions That Remain

There are some things that have remained unclear. There is no date mentioned in the post regarding the time when the issue came up and when he got the phone replaced, hence making it unknown whether the offer of getting a free replacement was still valid then. There is no information about him contacting Samsung first or being turned down, and for what reason he was turned down. There is nothing in the post regarding the reason why the problem occurred, nor is there a response from Samsung.

Why It Matters to Other Phone Owners

This case throws light on an issue faced by all potential buyers of mobile phones, which is who bears the cost if the screen is broken without any physical damage? When the warranty period expires, the defect that arises after it will have to be borne by the owner of the phone. For those who have purchased the same mobile phone and having the same problem, what they should do is to find out from Samsung or an authorized service centre whether a free replacement scheme is applicable for their phone and to maintain receipts.

Next Steps

For Samsung India, the ball is in their court. They can either reply to the post, or contact the owner for details or not take notice at all. The post may attract more attention to Samsung India and thus, force them to clearly mention about who they cover under the green line scheme and for how long.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Develops Permanent Green Line Days After One UI 9 Update, 2023 Buyer Questions Premium Quality

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Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Owner Pays Rs 23,500 For Green Line Display Replacement After Unexplained Screen Failure

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Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Owner Pays Rs 23,500 For Green Line Display Replacement After Unexplained Screen Failure

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Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Owner Pays Rs 23,500 For Green Line Display Replacement After Unexplained Screen Failure

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Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Owner Pays Rs 23,500 For Green Line Display Replacement After Unexplained Screen Failure
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Owner Pays Rs 23,500 For Green Line Display Replacement After Unexplained Screen Failure
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Owner Pays Rs 23,500 For Green Line Display Replacement After Unexplained Screen Failure
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Owner Pays Rs 23,500 For Green Line Display Replacement After Unexplained Screen Failure
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Owner Pays Rs 23,500 For Green Line Display Replacement After Unexplained Screen Failure

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