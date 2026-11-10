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Home > Tech and Auto News > Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Develops Permanent Green Line Days After One UI 9 Update, 2023 Buyer Questions Premium Quality

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Develops Permanent Green Line Days After One UI 9 Update, 2023 Buyer Questions Premium Quality

A Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra owner claims a permanent green line appeared days after the One UI 9 update, despite no physical or liquid damage, questioning Samsung’s premium quality.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Develops Permanent Green Line Days After One UI 9 Update, 2023 Buyer Questions Premium Quality
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Develops Permanent Green Line Days After One UI 9 Update, 2023 Buyer Questions Premium Quality

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-11-10 17:13 IST

A Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra owner has publicly asked whether a flagship phone should fail like this. In a post on X dated November 9, Samuel Raju tagged Samsung India and said his phone, bought in 2023, developed a permanent vertical green line a few days after the One UI 9 update. He says the phone has no physical or liquid damage, and asked whether this is the premium quality customers pay for.

A Phone Bought in 2023

According to the post, Raju’s Galaxy S23 Ultra was purchased in 2023. That makes it a flagship device of a little under three years, by his own account. He does not say the exact month of purchase, the store or whether the phone is still under warranty, and the post gives no price.

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The Line Appears

Raju says the green line appeared suddenly a few days after he installed the One UI 9 update. He describes it as vertical and permanent. A line that stays on a screen, rather than flickering or vanishing after a restart, usually points to a display fault, though only a service inspection can say what the cause is in his phone.

No Drops, No Water

He is careful to rule out the usual explanations. The post says there were no drops and no physical or liquid damage. Such a statement matters because service centres often refuse free repairs when they find signs of impact or water. Raju’s claim has not been checked by Samsung or any independent technician.

The Question to Samsung

The post ends with a pointed question: is this the premium quality customers pay for? Raju used the hashtags #GalaxyS23Ultra and #GreenLinelssue. He does not state what he wants, whether a free display replacement, a refund or an explanation. He also does not say whether he has already visited a service centre or contacted customer care.

A Familiar Complaint

Raju’s complaint echoes others. Samsung phones have long been linked to permanent green or pink lines on the display that appear when a device heats up, such as while an update is being installed. Many Galaxy S23 owners reported green and pink lines after the One UI 8.5 update, and Samsung had not provided a solution for them at the time. Some of these reports came from phones with no physical damage, and there was no official confirmation of the cause. One user’s post cannot show that the One UI 9 update is behind a wider problem. 

Samsung’s Response

No reply from Samsung India appears in the information available. It is not known whether the company has contacted Raju, offered an inspection or a repair, or commented on green line complaints after the One UI 9 update. Samsung’s side has not been heard.

What Happens Next?

Will Samsung respond publicly and offer a free display replacement? Will it explain whether the One UI 9 update has anything to do with the fault? Will other S23 Ultra owners come forward with similar reports, or will this remain a single complaint? And will the question Raju asked, about what a premium price really buys, lead the company to change how it treats such cases? For now, a thin green line on one screen is a test of Samsung’s after sales response.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy F34 Battery Swells Within Two Years, User Raises Safety Concerns Over Quality Control

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Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Develops Permanent Green Line Days After One UI 9 Update, 2023 Buyer Questions Premium Quality

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Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Develops Permanent Green Line Days After One UI 9 Update, 2023 Buyer Questions Premium Quality
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Develops Permanent Green Line Days After One UI 9 Update, 2023 Buyer Questions Premium Quality
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Develops Permanent Green Line Days After One UI 9 Update, 2023 Buyer Questions Premium Quality
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Develops Permanent Green Line Days After One UI 9 Update, 2023 Buyer Questions Premium Quality
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Develops Permanent Green Line Days After One UI 9 Update, 2023 Buyer Questions Premium Quality

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