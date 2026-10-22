Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra User Reports Green Line Without Physical Damage, Slams Company Over Delayed Response

A Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra user, Nitish Johari, has publicly complained about the company’s after-sales response on X. In a post on October 21, he said his phone developed a green line on the screen without any physical or liquid damage. He also said Samsung had been slow to respond and had not resolved the issue.

A Post Aimed Straight At The Company

Johari tagged the official handle of Samsung India in his post and began by saying he was extremely disappointed. His tone made it clear that this was not a first attempt to get help. He wrote that he had followed up repeatedly and received delayed responses, and that he was still waiting for a satisfactory resolution.

What The User Says Went Wrong

The fault he describes is a green line running across the display of his Galaxy S23 Ultra. According to him, the phone had not been dropped or hit, and no liquid had got into it. That claim is central to his complaint, because repair costs and warranty cover often depend on whether a device shows signs of damage.

Extremely disappointed with @SamsungIndia. My Galaxy S23 Ultra developed a green line without physical or liquid damage. Repeated follow-ups, delayed responses & no satisfactory resolution. I’ve already submitted a consumer grievance. How long must customers wait? Please escalate! #Samsung — Nitish Johari (@johari_nitish) October 21, 2026

Taking The Matter Further

Johari said he has already submitted a consumer grievance. This shows he has gone beyond routine customer care and approached a formal complaint channel. He did not say in his post which grievance platform he used, or on what date.

An Open Question To Samsung

He ended his post with a question, asking how long customers must wait. He also asked Samsung to escalate his case. He tagged Samsung with a hashtag, which is likely to help the post reach more users.

Where The Matter Stands

At the time of writing, the source material carries no reply from Samsung. It is not known what the company has told Johari so far, whether the phone is still under warranty, or what repair or replacement he has been offered.

The Road Ahead

The next move belongs to Samsung India. A public response, or a direct fix for Johari, would likely settle the matter quickly. If the post continues to draw attention, the company may also face questions from other users who say they have had similar experiences. Meanwhile, Johari’s consumer grievance remains pending, and what comes of it will show whether a complaint raised on social media can get a slow service process moving.

Also Read: Samsung Customer Slams Declining Product Quality After Smartwatch Develops Issue Within Four Months, Calls Service Centre Experience Frustrating