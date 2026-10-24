LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Develops Display Dots Within 28 Days Of Purchase, Owner Seeks Immediate Resolution

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Develops Display Dots Within 28 Days Of Purchase, Owner Seeks Immediate Resolution

A Samsung Galaxy S24 FE owner has complained that display dots appeared just 28 days after purchase, raising concerns about hardware reliability and seeking an immediate resolution from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Develops Display Dots Within 28 Days Of Purchase
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Develops Display Dots Within 28 Days Of Purchase

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-10-24 14:45 IST

A Samsung Galaxy S24 FE owner has publicly complained on X that his phone developed dots on the display just 28 days after purchase. In his post, he tagged Samsung India and Samsung Support and asked for immediate support and a resolution. He described himself as highly disappointed to face a hardware issue on a premium device within a month of buying it.

A New Phone, A Short Honeymoon

The complaint begins with a simple timeline. The user says he bought the Galaxy S24 FE 28 days ago. In that time, he says, unexpected dots have started appearing on the screen. The short gap between purchase and fault is the heart of his grievance.

You Might Be Interested In

What The User Says Is Wrong

According to the post, the problem is on the display itself. He calls it a hardware issue. The post does not say how many dots there are, where they appear, whether they are growing, or whether they show up in particular conditions such as a certain colour or brightness level.

Taking It To The Company

By tagging both the Samsung India and Samsung Support handles, the user has put the complaint in front of the company’s customer-facing teams and other users. He asks for immediate support and resolution. The post does not say whether he has already approached a service centre or raised a complaint through Samsung’s regular channels.

What Is Not Yet Known

The post carries no reply from Samsung. It is unclear whether the phone is under warranty cover for this fault, what remedy the user has been offered, and whether the phone has any physical or liquid damage. The date of the post and the user’s name are also not available in the material provided.

The Road Ahead

The next step belongs to Samsung. A public response, a service appointment, or a replacement could settle the matter quickly. If other users come forward with similar complaints, the company may face wider questions about display quality on the model. Until Samsung responds, the user’s 28-day-old phone and his request for a quick fix remain the whole of the story.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25+ Owner Reports Display Flickering, Orange Ribbons Within 5 Months, Questions Brand Reliability

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Develops Display Dots Within 28 Days Of Purchase, Owner Seeks Immediate Resolution

RELATED News

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra User Reports Green Line Without Physical Damage, Slams Company Over Delayed Response

Facebook Parent Company Meta Faces $25 Billion Penalty: What Is The Issue And Why?

Samsung Customer Slams Declining Product Quality After Smartwatch Develops Issue Within Four Months, Calls Service Centre Experience Frustrating

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Develops Diagonal Screen Lines After Software Update, EMI-Burdened Owner Left Heartbroken

Samsung Customer Alleges Battery Failure On Day Of Purchase, Claims Replacement At Authorised Service Centre Failed To Resolve Issue

LATEST NEWS

Hot Air Balloon Rides to Resume in Delhi’s Baansera’s Park From November 15: Check Price, Timings and Other Details

WATCH VIDEO: Glenn Phillips’ Stunning Athleticism While Running Between Wickets Viral In NZ vs IND 2nd T20I

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Develops Display Dots Within 28 Days Of Purchase, Owner Seeks Immediate Resolution

Parul University Goa Advances Accessible Healthcare Through Collaboration with Goa DHS

SA vs AUS, 3rd Test: Anrich Nortje Ruled Out Of Series-Deciding Clash Between South Africa And Australia In Cape Town

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi LIVE In IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Where To Watch India’s Young Sensation Live For Free In India

Britannia Fined Rs 1 Lakh For Misleading ‘100% Whole Wheat Bread’ Claim By Consumer Protection Authority

Kriti Sanon Reveals Raksha Bandhan Ad Backlash Turned Personal, Says Trolls Abused Her Famil

Maharashtra Takes FSSAI To Bombay High Court, Accuses Food Safety Regulator Of Overstepping State Powers

WATCH VIDEO: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Ends Four-Year T20I Wicket Drought With Daryl Mitchell’s Dismissal In IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Develops Display Dots Within 28 Days Of Purchase, Owner Seeks Immediate Resolution

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Develops Display Dots Within 28 Days Of Purchase, Owner Seeks Immediate Resolution

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Develops Display Dots Within 28 Days Of Purchase, Owner Seeks Immediate Resolution
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Develops Display Dots Within 28 Days Of Purchase, Owner Seeks Immediate Resolution
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Develops Display Dots Within 28 Days Of Purchase, Owner Seeks Immediate Resolution
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Develops Display Dots Within 28 Days Of Purchase, Owner Seeks Immediate Resolution
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Develops Display Dots Within 28 Days Of Purchase, Owner Seeks Immediate Resolution

QUICK LINKS