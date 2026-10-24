Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Develops Display Dots Within 28 Days Of Purchase, Owner Seeks Immediate Resolution

A Samsung Galaxy S24 FE owner has publicly complained on X that his phone developed dots on the display just 28 days after purchase. In his post, he tagged Samsung India and Samsung Support and asked for immediate support and a resolution. He described himself as highly disappointed to face a hardware issue on a premium device within a month of buying it.

A New Phone, A Short Honeymoon

The complaint begins with a simple timeline. The user says he bought the Galaxy S24 FE 28 days ago. In that time, he says, unexpected dots have started appearing on the screen. The short gap between purchase and fault is the heart of his grievance.

I purchased a Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 28 days ago and unexpected dots have already started appearing on the display Highly disappointed to face hardware issues on a premium device within a month of purchase. Requesting immediate support and resolution. @SamsungIndia @SamsungSupport https://t.co/e2JfUrhW9X — Anand Naraniya (@Anandgolu24) October 23, 2026

What The User Says Is Wrong

According to the post, the problem is on the display itself. He calls it a hardware issue. The post does not say how many dots there are, where they appear, whether they are growing, or whether they show up in particular conditions such as a certain colour or brightness level.

Taking It To The Company

By tagging both the Samsung India and Samsung Support handles, the user has put the complaint in front of the company’s customer-facing teams and other users. He asks for immediate support and resolution. The post does not say whether he has already approached a service centre or raised a complaint through Samsung’s regular channels.

What Is Not Yet Known

The post carries no reply from Samsung. It is unclear whether the phone is under warranty cover for this fault, what remedy the user has been offered, and whether the phone has any physical or liquid damage. The date of the post and the user’s name are also not available in the material provided.

The Road Ahead

The next step belongs to Samsung. A public response, a service appointment, or a replacement could settle the matter quickly. If other users come forward with similar complaints, the company may face wider questions about display quality on the model. Until Samsung responds, the user’s 28-day-old phone and his request for a quick fix remain the whole of the story.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25+ Owner Reports Display Flickering, Orange Ribbons Within 5 Months, Questions Brand Reliability