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Home > Tech and Auto News > Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Develops Diagonal Screen Lines After Software Update, EMI-Burdened Owner Left Heartbroken

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Develops Diagonal Screen Lines After Software Update, EMI-Burdened Owner Left Heartbroken

A Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra owner claims diagonal lines appeared on his screen after a software update. The phone was purchased on EMI, and Samsung’s response remains unclear.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Develops Diagonal Screen Lines After Software Update. (Image Credit: @Bhumi__M026/X)
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Develops Diagonal Screen Lines After Software Update. (Image Credit: @Bhumi__M026/X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-10-20 14:36 IST

A phone he had insisted on buying, a loan he is still paying off, and a screen that began to show strange diagonal lines ten days ago. A Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra owner’s story has found its way onto social media, and it is striking a chord.

The Phone He Begged His Family For

According to a post on X, the user bought a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra around two years ago. The post says he had insisted to his family that he wanted the phone, and he paid for it through EMI. The post describes him as the “poor boy” who made the purchase, but gives no details about his age, job or the amount of the EMI.

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Two Years of Smooth Sailing

The post says the phone worked perfectly in the beginning. The software ran smoothly, and there was no sign of trouble. The poster does not say whether anything went wrong in the long gap between the purchase and the problem.

Then Came the Update, and the Lines

About ten days ago, according to the post, a software update arrived. After it, diagonal lines suddenly appeared across the middle of the screen. The post, which is the first of a thread marked “1/2”, ends there. It does not say what the owner did next, whether he approached a service centre, or what Samsung told him.

Software Glitch or Hardware Fault?

The post links the fault to the update, but this is the poster’s account and has not been verified. Screen lines can come from software or hardware, and the post does not say which it was. No test, service report or statement from Samsung has been shared in the portion available.

The Blanks in the Story

The post does not give the owner’s name or handle, the update version, the date of the post, whether the phone is out of warranty, or whether other owners have reported similar lines. Samsung has not responded in the material available.

A Loan That Outlasts the Screen

The second part of the thread may reveal how the owner approached Samsung and what it said about repair and cost. If Samsung or its service centres respond publicly, the story could change. For now, the owner is left with a phone that, by his account, no longer displays properly, and a loan that continues to run.

Also Read: Samsung Customer Alleges Battery Failure On Day Of Purchase, Claims Replacement At Authorised Service Centre Failed To Resolve Issue

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Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Develops Diagonal Screen Lines After Software Update, EMI-Burdened Owner Left Heartbroken

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Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Develops Diagonal Screen Lines After Software Update, EMI-Burdened Owner Left Heartbroken

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Develops Diagonal Screen Lines After Software Update, EMI-Burdened Owner Left Heartbroken

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Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Develops Diagonal Screen Lines After Software Update, EMI-Burdened Owner Left Heartbroken

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Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Develops Diagonal Screen Lines After Software Update, EMI-Burdened Owner Left Heartbroken
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Develops Diagonal Screen Lines After Software Update, EMI-Burdened Owner Left Heartbroken
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Develops Diagonal Screen Lines After Software Update, EMI-Burdened Owner Left Heartbroken
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Develops Diagonal Screen Lines After Software Update, EMI-Burdened Owner Left Heartbroken
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Develops Diagonal Screen Lines After Software Update, EMI-Burdened Owner Left Heartbroken

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