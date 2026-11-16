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Home > Tech and Auto News > Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra User Reports Horizontal Display Lines And Flickering After One UI 9 Update, Denies Physical Damage

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra User Reports Horizontal Display Lines And Flickering After One UI 9 Update, Denies Physical Damage

A Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra user claims horizontal display lines and flickering appeared after the One UI 9 update, despite no physical damage, prompting criticism of Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra User Reports Horizontal Display Lines And Flickering After One UI 9 Update, Denies Physical Damage
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra User Reports Horizontal Display Lines And Flickering After One UI 9 Update, Denies Physical Damage

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-11-16 16:50 IST

Flagship phone, new software update, and display which suddenly misbehaved. One user of Samsung decided to voice his grievance to the company’s official handle at X.

A Flagship Smartphone In Regular Use

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of Samsung’s flagship models, and the user of the device was expecting it to work flawlessly for many years ahead. But now, that assumption was broken because of a new software update.

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Software Update Which Brought Issues

From the user’s description, the software update that caused problems was the One UI 9 update. He claims that after installation, the display started to exhibit horizontal lines and flickering.

So far, he has not mentioned any accident or drop which could have affected his smartphone. Instead, he noted that the display problem emerged spontaneously after updating the software.

“Extremely Disappointed”: Posting To X

On November 16, 2026, the user shared his grievance at X and tagged Samsung India and Samsung Mobile handles. He noted that he is extremely disappointed in this behavior.

He added hashtags including Samsung, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung India, Customer Experience and Display Issue. A photo or video appears to be attached to the post, though its contents could not be verified here.

Physical Damage Or Software Fault?

This is the question at the heart of the complaint. The user denies any physical damage. Samsung has not publicly commented on his claim, and it is not known whether the cause lies in the software, the hardware, or something else.

Display problems like this are often handled differently by service centres depending on whether the device is judged to be damaged. That is why the user’s insistence on “no physical damage” matters.

Silence From The Brand, For Now

At the time of writing, there is no public response from Samsung India or Samsung Mobile on the post. It is also not known whether other S24 Ultra users have reported similar problems after the update.

Silence From The Brand, For Now

At the time of writing, there is no public response from Samsung India or Samsung Mobile on the post. It is also not known whether other S24 Ultra users have reported similar problems after the update.

What Happens Next?

Will Samsung respond publicly and offer a repair or replacement? Will more owners come forward with the same issue, pointing to a wider software problem? Or will this remain a single case? The answers are still awaited.

Also Read: Samsung Under Fire! Brand-New Mini LED TV Shows Dead Pixels And Screen Defects Within 24 Hours

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Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra User Reports Horizontal Display Lines And Flickering After One UI 9 Update, Denies Physical Damage

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Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra User Reports Horizontal Display Lines And Flickering After One UI 9 Update, Denies Physical Damage

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Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra User Reports Horizontal Display Lines And Flickering After One UI 9 Update, Denies Physical Damage

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Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra User Reports Horizontal Display Lines And Flickering After One UI 9 Update, Denies Physical Damage
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra User Reports Horizontal Display Lines And Flickering After One UI 9 Update, Denies Physical Damage
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra User Reports Horizontal Display Lines And Flickering After One UI 9 Update, Denies Physical Damage
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra User Reports Horizontal Display Lines And Flickering After One UI 9 Update, Denies Physical Damage
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra User Reports Horizontal Display Lines And Flickering After One UI 9 Update, Denies Physical Damage

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