Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launched: Ultra-Thin Smartphone with 200MP Camera, Snapdragon 8 Elite, Galaxy AI and More

In a bold move just months after releasing the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung has launched its slimmest flagship ever—the Galaxy S25 Edge. The phone, revealed globally on May 13, 2025, including in India, is only 5.8mm thick and weighs just 163 grams, making it one of the thinnest smartphones ever made, according to Samsung.

The surprise launch comes ahead of Apple’s rumored iPhone 17 Air, which is also expected to be a slim model. By releasing the Galaxy S25 Edge early, Samsung has clearly aimed to beat Apple in the race for the sleekest premium phone of 2025.

“For the second half of 2025, thin is in,” said Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight, suggesting that other brands like Xiaomi and Honor might also jump into the ultra-thin phone trend.

All You Need to Know: Galaxy S25 Edge Features and Specs

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is the fourth phone in the Galaxy S25 series lineup, joining the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. It brings top-tier specs in a compact design:

Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Brightness: Up to 2,600 nits peak

Front Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2

Back Protection: Corning Victus 2

Thickness: Just 5.8mm

Weight: 163 grams

Powerful Hardware Under the Hood

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy S25 Edge with the best internals available today:

Processor: Overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite

RAM: 12 GB LPDDR5X

Storage: Up to 512 GB UFS 4.0

Cooling: Redesigned vapor chamber for better heat dissipation

The phone runs on Android 15-based One UI 7.0 and includes all the latest Galaxy AI features also found in other S25 models.

Camera and Battery Performance

The Galaxy S25 Edge doesn’t compromise on photography or power:

Rear Camera Setup: 200MP main sensor 12MP ultrawide sensor

Front Camera: 12MP selfie camera

Battery: 3,900 mAh

Charging Support: 25W wired 15W wireless Reverse wireless charging

Durability: Rated IP68 for water and dust resistance

Color Options and Pricing in India

The Galaxy S25 Edge will be available in Titanium Silver and Titanium Jetblack color variants. Samsung has confirmed the pricing for India:

12 GB + 256 GB – ₹1,09,999

12 GB + 512 GB – ₹1,21,999

The phone is available for pre-order starting today across online platforms and offline retail stores. It will officially go on sale from May 30, 2025.

Why Did Samsung Launch the S25 Edge So Soon?

Usually, Samsung schedules its second premium phone release in mid-year. However, this time, the company has launched the Galaxy S25 Edge just four months after the Galaxy S25 series debuted in January 2025.

The reason for this early release appears to be twofold:

Maintaining sales momentum amid predictions of a drop in global smartphone demand in the coming quarter due to seasonal slowdowns. Responding to temporary suspensions in U.S. smartphone tariffs, which have impacted pricing strategies for major brands like Samsung and Apple.

A Strategic Move Against Apple’s iPhone 17 Air

Industry insiders believe Samsung’s early launch is a direct counter to Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Air, which is rumored to be a thinner model. By introducing the S25 Edge now, Samsung is attempting to lead the race in slim smartphone innovation and capture the attention of design-focused users before Apple strikes.

Is Thin the New Trend in 2025?

With a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, advanced AI features, a 200MP camera, and a super-thin body, the Galaxy S25 Edge is not just a design marvel—it’s a flagship powerhouse.

Samsung’s early move could set the tone for smartphone trends in 2025, where sleek design, premium performance, and AI-driven features may define consumer preferences.