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Home > Tech and Auto News > Samsung Galaxy S25+ Owner Reports Display Flickering, Orange Ribbons Within 5 Months, Questions Brand Reliability

Samsung Galaxy S25+ Owner Reports Display Flickering, Orange Ribbons Within 5 Months, Questions Brand Reliability

A Samsung Galaxy S25+ owner has reported display flickering and orange ribbons within five months of use, raising concerns about reliability after years of loyalty to the brand.

Samsung Galaxy S25+ Owner Reports Display Flickering, Orange Ribbons Within 5 Months, Questions Brand Reliability
Samsung Galaxy S25+ Owner Reports Display Flickering, Orange Ribbons Within 5 Months, Questions Brand Reliability

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-10-23 14:08 IST

A Samsung Galaxy S25+ owner, Vaibhav Singh, has taken to X to say that his phone is showing display flickering and orange ribbons just five months into use. In a post on October 22, he tagged Samsung India and described the experience as deeply disappointing. He said he had never faced anything like it with the company’s phones before.

A Loyal Customer’s Complaint

Singh’s post begins not with the fault but with his history with the brand. He said he has used Samsung phones since college, and that the Galaxy S25+ is his fourth Samsung phone in a row. He wrote that he had trusted the company for years.

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That background gives the complaint its weight. This is not a first-time buyer venting about an unfamiliar brand, but a repeat customer saying the product fell short of what he had come to expect.

What Has Gone Wrong With The Phone

According to Singh, the display has begun to flicker, and orange ribbons have appeared on the screen. He said both issues showed up within just five months of using the phone.

The post does not say when exactly the problems began, whether they have grown worse, or how often they appear. It also does not mention whether the phone was dropped, exposed to liquid or repaired by anyone before.

A Question About Reliability

By raising the issue publicly and tagging the company’s official handle, Singh has put the matter in front of Samsung India and other users of the platform. His closing remark that he had never faced such a problem before reads as a direct question about whether the brand’s quality has slipped.

What Is Not Yet Known

The post carries no reply from Samsung. It is not known whether Singh has contacted a service centre, whether the phone is covered by warranty, or what remedy, if any, he has been offered. Whether other S25+ users have reported the same problem has also not been established from the material available.

The Road Ahead

The next step belongs to Samsung India, which can respond publicly or reach out to Singh directly. If the company inspects the phone and offers a repair or replacement, the matter could end quickly. If the post draws more users with similar complaints, however, it may push the company to explain whether this is an isolated case or something wider.

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Samsung Galaxy S25+ Owner Reports Display Flickering, Orange Ribbons Within 5 Months, Questions Brand Reliability

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Samsung Galaxy S25+ Owner Reports Display Flickering, Orange Ribbons Within 5 Months, Questions Brand Reliability

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Samsung Galaxy S25+ Owner Reports Display Flickering, Orange Ribbons Within 5 Months, Questions Brand Reliability

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Samsung Galaxy S25+ Owner Reports Display Flickering, Orange Ribbons Within 5 Months, Questions Brand Reliability
Samsung Galaxy S25+ Owner Reports Display Flickering, Orange Ribbons Within 5 Months, Questions Brand Reliability
Samsung Galaxy S25+ Owner Reports Display Flickering, Orange Ribbons Within 5 Months, Questions Brand Reliability
Samsung Galaxy S25+ Owner Reports Display Flickering, Orange Ribbons Within 5 Months, Questions Brand Reliability
Samsung Galaxy S25+ Owner Reports Display Flickering, Orange Ribbons Within 5 Months, Questions Brand Reliability

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