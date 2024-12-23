Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim To Debut In Q2 2025: Slimmest Galaxy Ever? Here Are Major Leaks

The Galaxy S25 Slim is projected to be the smallest smartphone Samsung has ever made, with a 6mm profile at its thinnest point.

Samsung is preparing to launch its Galaxy S25 series in January 2025, but a new addition to the lineup, the Galaxy S25 Slim, will reportedly launch later in the second quarter of 2025. This will mark a departure from Samsung’s traditional launch strategy, which typically unveils all flagship models at the same event.

The Galaxy S25 Slim is projected to be the smallest smartphone Samsung has ever made, with a 6mm profile at its thinnest point. This is much thinner than the 7.6mm Galaxy S24. In comparison, Apple’s rumored iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a thickness of 6.25mm, setting the stage for a competitive battle in the ultra-thin smartphone market.

What to Expect

The Galaxy S25 Slim is rumored to feature:

Display: A 6.66-inch screen, providing a tall and immersive viewing experience similar to the Galaxy S24+.

A 6.66-inch screen, providing a tall and immersive viewing experience similar to the Galaxy S24+. Camera: A triple-camera setup, including a 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom.

A triple-camera setup, including a 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. Battery: A 4,700mAh to 5,000mAh battery, potentially using silicon-carbon anode technology for extended battery life.

A 4,700mAh to 5,000mAh battery, potentially using silicon-carbon anode technology for extended battery life. Processor: Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, ensuring top-tier performance.

Targeting Apple’s iPhone 17 Air

With its ultra-thin design and high-performance features, the Galaxy S25 Slim appears to be Samsung’s direct response to Apple’s iPhone 17 Air, which is also expected to be released in 2025. The iPhone 17 Air is rumored to have a 5-6mm profile, a 6.6-inch screen, and a single 48MP rear camera.

Unlike the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra, which are set to debut during Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event in January 2025, the Galaxy S25 Slim will be released separately.

According to leaks, the model number is SM-S937x/DS, and the delayed introduction could indicate a new range strategy similar to Samsung’s Galaxy A and FE series.

