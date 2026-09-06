Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Red Tint Issue Worsens as Update Fails to Fix Screen Discolouration

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra is facing fresh complaints over screen discolouration. The issue was first reported by users who noticed a reddish tint on their phone displays. In response to such reports, Samsung had earlier said the problem was not linked to the phone’s hardware. However, in early August, the company said it was working on a software fix. A software update was rolled out weeks ago, but reports suggest it has not solved the problem for everyone.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Red Screen Issue Continues After Update

According to Digital Trends, some Galaxy S26 Ultra users claim the red discolouration remains even after installing the latest update. The situation has also raised new concerns among users who sought help from Samsung service centres. Some customers who had their screens calibrated are now reporting additional display problems. These reportedly include dots along the top edge of the phone. Others have claimed that reddish areas have appeared at the top and bottom of the screen after calibration.

Samsung Suggests More Settings Changes

Samsung has said users may need to make further adjustments to address the display issue. The company has pointed users towards the Samsung Members app and the Device Care section under Settings. These options may help some users get rid of the discolouration. However, Samsung has not yet publicly addressed the new reports of dots and reddish areas following service-centre calibration.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Owners Still Waiting for a Fix

The latest complaints could add to concerns surrounding Samsung’s flagship smartphone. The company has maintained its statement that the original issue was software-related, but despite that, there are several users claiming that the update did not fix the issue for them. There are many Galaxy S36 Ultra users stating that the problem remains unresolved for them. Samsung may now face pressure to provide clearer guidance and address the newer display complaints. The company’s response to these reports will be closely watched as more users install the latest software update and seek service support.