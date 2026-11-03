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Home > Tech and Auto News > Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Camera Leak: One Popular Feature Could Disappear, But Here’s What You May Get Instead

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Camera Leak: One Popular Feature Could Disappear, But Here’s What You May Get Instead

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra dummy images and leaks hint at a redesigned camera layout, improved Privacy Display, bigger battery and 60W fast charging. The 2027 flagship could also drop its dedicated 3x telephoto camera.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Camera Leak
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Camera Leak

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-11-03 14:56 IST

Months before Samsung says anything about its next flagship, a lump of plastic has started a conversation. A physical dummy of the Galaxy S27 Ultra, reportedly built from leaked CAD files, shows a phone that looks familiar from the front but different at the back.

A Dummy Phone Starts the Conversation

This month, reports by Android Headlines and SamMobile gave a first look at Samsung’s expected 2027 flagship lineup. Samsung has not officially announced the launch date or specifications for the Galaxy S27 series. It is believed to launch in early 2027.

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A Camera Bar Built for Magnets

According to Android Headlines, the dummy unit, made from leaked CAD files, shows a redesigned camera arrangement. The cameras appear to sit higher on the back panel. That would leave more room for magnetic attachments such as wireless chargers and battery packs.

The leak suggests it may fix a problem on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, where a magnetic bump disrupts camera alignment with magnetic accessories. It is not clear whether Samsung will build Qi2 magnets directly into the S27 Ultra.

Size and the S Pen

The dummy measures 163.76 x 78.25 x 7.97 mm. That is slightly larger than the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which measures 163.6 x 78.1 x 7.9 mm. The dummy also keeps the S Pen slot, which suggests stylus support will continue.

A Brighter Privacy Display

SamMobile reports that Samsung is working on an improved Privacy Display for the Galaxy S27 Pro and the S27 Ultra. The Galaxy S26 Ultra has technology that reduces how visible the screen is from the sides, to protect sensitive information.

The next version is said to be in development with higher brightness, which would improve visibility for the user while keeping the privacy effect. The standard Galaxy S27 and S27+ are not expected to get the feature.

The Camera Shake-Up

The Galaxy S27 Ultra has been rumoured to have a 200 MP main camera, a 50 MP ultrawide sensor and a 50 MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. The current 3x telephoto camera is reportedly going to be dropped.

That is the “feature that could disappear” in your headline. Whether users will miss it depends on how they shoot. Many use 3x for portraits and mid-range shots, and a 5x lens may change that habit. How Samsung would handle the gap between main and telephoto cameras is not stated in the leaks.

Battery, Chip and Screen

The phone is expected to carry a 5,700 mAh battery with 60W wired charging. It may be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Extreme chipset, and it is said to have a 6.89-inch display.

The Galaxy S27 Pro is expected to have a 6.47-inch screen and a 5,200 mAh battery, with the same 60W charging as the Galaxy S26 and S26 Active.

What Remains Unknown

Samsung has yet to confirm any of these details. Dummies built from CAD files can differ from final products, and rumoured specifications often change before launch. The leaked numbers should be treated as unconfirmed. More details are likely to appear through leaks in the coming months.

Also Read: Allahabad High Court Says Police Cannot Ban Alcohol At Concerts While Granting Noise Pollution Clearance

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Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Camera Leak: One Popular Feature Could Disappear, But Here’s What You May Get Instead

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Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Camera Leak: One Popular Feature Could Disappear, But Here’s What You May Get Instead

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Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Camera Leak: One Popular Feature Could Disappear, But Here’s What You May Get Instead

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Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Camera Leak: One Popular Feature Could Disappear, But Here’s What You May Get Instead
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Camera Leak: One Popular Feature Could Disappear, But Here’s What You May Get Instead
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Camera Leak: One Popular Feature Could Disappear, But Here’s What You May Get Instead
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Camera Leak: One Popular Feature Could Disappear, But Here’s What You May Get Instead
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Camera Leak: One Popular Feature Could Disappear, But Here’s What You May Get Instead

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