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Home > Tech and Auto News > Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Bought From Amazon Raises Counterfeit Concerns, Customer Claims Non-Genuine Parts Found Inside

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Bought From Amazon Raises Counterfeit Concerns, Customer Claims Non-Genuine Parts Found Inside

A Bengaluru customer alleges that his Amazon-bought Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 stopped working within nine days, with an authorised service centre reportedly finding non-genuine components, raising serious authenticity concerns.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Bought From Amazon Raises Counterfeit Concerns, Customer Claims Non-Genuine Parts Found Inside
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Bought From Amazon Raises Counterfeit Concerns, Customer Claims Non-Genuine Parts Found Inside

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-11-12 17:29 IST

Another Bengaluru user claims that his recently purchased foldable device stopped functioning after just a few days, and when taken to an authorised service center, the device was opened by them, and something that should never be there was found. Hence, now he finds himself between the seller and the brand.

Phone Ordered On Good Faith

On October 25, 2026, a customer ordered a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 on Amazon. According to him, he is a Prime user who has used this online store for shopping for more than 10 years. Moreover, he claims to own four Samsung products.

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The device was delivered to him on October 29. According to him, he bought it through EMI at about 17 percent interest.

Nine Days Later, The Screen Goes Dark

On November 7, the device stopped functioning. The customer claims that he immediately took the device to an authorised service center of Samsung located in RT Nagar, Bengaluru.

Irregularities Identified at The Service Centre

According to the customer, the technicians removed the internal components of the phone and identified the following issues in it. The internal components were not genuine parts of the Samsung phone. Screws were missing from the phone. The internal strips were damaged. Some parts appeared to be non-original. Finally, on scanning the motherboard barcode, the device came up as unauthorised.

As a result, says the customer, the service centre could not register the phone and create a job sheet.

Caught in a vicious cycle

The customer was asked by the service centre to contact Samsung’s helpline to lodge a complaint. The helpline, according to him, could not create the job sheet too. He set up a conference call between the helpline and the service centre. Despite repeated follow-ups, he got escalated to the field operations team of Samsung, which said that they would have a discussion with the service centre. The customer says that the details of the device along with photos will be sent to Samsung’s quality team.

Amazon Wants A Letter Samsung Cannot Give

Then came the refund. The customer says Amazon support told him that a refund cannot be processed without a service denial letter from Samsung.

That is where, he says, the trap closes. Samsung cannot issue the letter because it does not recognise the device in its system, and the service centre cannot create a job sheet. Neither company, he says, has offered a practical way out.

IMEI Check Raises Further Questions

The customer also claims that he performed a check of the phone’s information using publicly available IMEI check services on the Internet and claims that it has revealed that the phone is a foreign Korea market phone which has a manufacturing date of August 2023 and its warranty period expired in August 2024. He also claims to have a screenshot.

These statements are purely individual and were not verified.

The Price To Pay For The Wait

He further explains that he has continued paying the EMI while the phone has been sitting unused. He claims that he has made multiple visits to the service center and missed his work as well because of it and this has affected his mental state.

What He Demands From Amazon

There are three things that the customer demands from Amazon; firstly, he wants a refund of his money in total, secondly, he wants an investigation of the seller and the genuineness of the product and lastly, he wants an end to the practice of asking for a denial letter from service center where Samsung is unable to provide one.

What Happens Next?

Several questions are open. Will Amazon waive the letter requirement and refund him? What will Samsung’s quality team conclude about the device? Who was the seller, and will the platform examine the listing? And if this phone is what he says it is, how many other buyers may be in the same position?

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Owner Pays ₹23,500 For Green Line Display Replacement After Unexplained Screen Failure

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Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Bought From Amazon Raises Counterfeit Concerns, Customer Claims Non-Genuine Parts Found Inside

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Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Bought From Amazon Raises Counterfeit Concerns, Customer Claims Non-Genuine Parts Found Inside

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Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Bought From Amazon Raises Counterfeit Concerns, Customer Claims Non-Genuine Parts Found Inside
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Bought From Amazon Raises Counterfeit Concerns, Customer Claims Non-Genuine Parts Found Inside
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Bought From Amazon Raises Counterfeit Concerns, Customer Claims Non-Genuine Parts Found Inside
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Bought From Amazon Raises Counterfeit Concerns, Customer Claims Non-Genuine Parts Found Inside
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Bought From Amazon Raises Counterfeit Concerns, Customer Claims Non-Genuine Parts Found Inside

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