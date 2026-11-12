Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Bought From Amazon Raises Counterfeit Concerns, Customer Claims Non-Genuine Parts Found Inside

Another Bengaluru user claims that his recently purchased foldable device stopped functioning after just a few days, and when taken to an authorised service center, the device was opened by them, and something that should never be there was found. Hence, now he finds himself between the seller and the brand.

Phone Ordered On Good Faith

On October 25, 2026, a customer ordered a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 on Amazon. According to him, he is a Prime user who has used this online store for shopping for more than 10 years. Moreover, he claims to own four Samsung products.

The device was delivered to him on October 29. According to him, he bought it through EMI at about 17 percent interest.

Nine Days Later, The Screen Goes Dark

On November 7, the device stopped functioning. The customer claims that he immediately took the device to an authorised service center of Samsung located in RT Nagar, Bengaluru.

Irregularities Identified at The Service Centre

According to the customer, the technicians removed the internal components of the phone and identified the following issues in it. The internal components were not genuine parts of the Samsung phone. Screws were missing from the phone. The internal strips were damaged. Some parts appeared to be non-original. Finally, on scanning the motherboard barcode, the device came up as unauthorised.

As a result, says the customer, the service centre could not register the phone and create a job sheet.

Caught in a vicious cycle

The customer was asked by the service centre to contact Samsung’s helpline to lodge a complaint. The helpline, according to him, could not create the job sheet too. He set up a conference call between the helpline and the service centre. Despite repeated follow-ups, he got escalated to the field operations team of Samsung, which said that they would have a discussion with the service centre. The customer says that the details of the device along with photos will be sent to Samsung’s quality team.

Amazon Wants A Letter Samsung Cannot Give

Then came the refund. The customer says Amazon support told him that a refund cannot be processed without a service denial letter from Samsung.

That is where, he says, the trap closes. Samsung cannot issue the letter because it does not recognise the device in its system, and the service centre cannot create a job sheet. Neither company, he says, has offered a practical way out.

IMEI Check Raises Further Questions

The customer also claims that he performed a check of the phone’s information using publicly available IMEI check services on the Internet and claims that it has revealed that the phone is a foreign Korea market phone which has a manufacturing date of August 2023 and its warranty period expired in August 2024. He also claims to have a screenshot.

These statements are purely individual and were not verified.

URGENT: @amazonIN India Sold Me a Suspected Counterfeit Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 – Requesting Immediate Resolution. I have been an Amazon customer for over 10 years and have been a Prime member, purchasing products through Amazon with trust and confidence. I am also a long-time Samsung customer and currently own four Samsung devices, which reflects the trust I have in the Samsung brand. Unfortunately, this experience has completely shaken my trust in Amazon. On 25th October 2026, I purchased a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 through Amazon (Order Number: 403-2965794-0988326), which was delivered on 29th October 2026. Within a few days, on 7th November 2026, the device stopped working. I immediately approached an authorised Samsung Service Centre for assistance. Samsung Authorised Service Centre Details: NO. 34, 1st Floor, Mahalakshmi Arcade, HMT Layout, 10th Main, CBI Main Road, Near More Supermarket, RT Nagar, Bengaluru – 560032. During the inspection, the service centre opened and dismantled the device. They informed me of several serious irregularities: 1. Internal components were found to be non-genuine Samsung parts. 2. Some screws were missing. 3. Internal strips were found damaged. 4. Several components did not appear to be original Samsung parts. 5. When they scanned the barcode on the motherboard, the device was identified as unauthorised in their system. Due to these issues, the service centre was unable to register the device or generate a job sheet. Samsung’s Response: @SamsungIndia @TMRohOfficial After multiple follow-ups with Samsung Customer Support, my case was escalated to their Field Operations Team. Samsung provided the following update: “Your case has been highlighted to our field operation team. Our senior team will discuss your issue with the service centre team and we can then assist you further.” Samsung Complaint Reference Number: 1206961854 The service centre initially asked me to contact Samsung’s helpline to register a complaint and generate a job sheet. However, the helpline informed me that they could not generate one either. I even arranged a conference call between the Samsung helpline and the service centre. The escalation team subsequently informed me that the device details and photographs would be forwarded to Samsung’s Q&A team for investigation. I am still waiting for their findings. Amazon’s Response @amazonIN @JeffBezos – Where I Am Stuck: During my latest call with Amazon Customer Support, I was informed that my refund cannot be processed without a service denial letter from Samsung. However, Samsung is unable to issue this letter because the device is not recognised in its system, and the service centre cannot generate a job sheet. Despite explaining this situation, Amazon continues to insist on the denial letter, leaving me stuck between Amazon and Samsung with no resolution. I am now stuck between Amazon and Samsung, with neither side providing a practical solution. Why should I suffer financially for a product authenticity issue when I purchased the device through Amazon in good faith? Further Investigation: I also checked the device details using publicly available online IMEI information services. The results indicate that this appears to be an overseas/Korean-market device, with an original purchase date of August 2023 and a warranty expiry date of August 2024 (Screenshot Attached). These details raise further serious concerns about the product supplied to me. The Financial and Personal Impact: I purchased this phone on EMI at approximately 17% interest. My next EMI payment is due shortly, despite the device being unusable. I have had to visit the service centre multiple times and frequently leave my office to follow up on this issue. This entire experience has become extremely frustrating and is affecting my mental well-being. I have photographs of the dismantled device shared by the Samsung Service Centre, the Amazon purchase invoice, and all email communications with Samsung as supporting evidence. What I Am Requesting: 1. I request Amazon to issue a full refund of the amount paid for this device. 2. Amazon must investigate the seller and the authenticity of the product supplied. 3. Amazon should not make a service denial letter mandatory when Samsung itself cannot generate a job sheet because the device is not recognised (Duplicate Product). I trusted Amazon for over 10 years and never expected to face this situation. I am not asking for anything unreasonable. I simply want my money back for a product that was sold to me as a genuine Samsung device but has raised serious authenticity concerns. If this issue is not resolved promptly, I will escalate the matter to the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) and pursue the appropriate consumer grievance redressal process. Amazon India and Samsung India, please take ownership of this issue and provide a proper resolution. I expect a prompt response and a proper resolution from Amazon. I hope you will take ownership of this issue and restore my trust as a long-standing customer. @amazonIN @SamsungIndia @nch1915 @JeffBezos @TMRohOfficial @JoshiPralhad — salmaan sheik (@salmaansheik) November 12, 2026

The Price To Pay For The Wait

He further explains that he has continued paying the EMI while the phone has been sitting unused. He claims that he has made multiple visits to the service center and missed his work as well because of it and this has affected his mental state.

What He Demands From Amazon

There are three things that the customer demands from Amazon; firstly, he wants a refund of his money in total, secondly, he wants an investigation of the seller and the genuineness of the product and lastly, he wants an end to the practice of asking for a denial letter from service center where Samsung is unable to provide one.

What Happens Next?

Several questions are open. Will Amazon waive the letter requirement and refund him? What will Samsung’s quality team conclude about the device? Who was the seller, and will the platform examine the listing? And if this phone is what he says it is, how many other buyers may be in the same position?

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Owner Pays ₹23,500 For Green Line Display Replacement After Unexplained Screen Failure