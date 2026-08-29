Samsung Green Line Issue Explained: How OLED Design, Heat And COP Could Be Causing It

Samsung’s green line problem has been showing up on Galaxy phones for years, and a detailed Reddit post is now offering one of the clearest technical explanations yet for why it keeps happening.

What’s Actually Going Wrong Inside The Display?

According to the Reddit post, the issue traces back to the Chip on Plastic, or COP, a flexible section of the OLED panel that gets bent to allow for slimmer bezels. This area houses the display driver IC, the component responsible for controlling entire rows or columns of pixels. When the COP gets damaged, affected pixels lock at maximum brightness and PWM output. Since green channels get their own dedicated driver while red and blue share one, damage typically shows up as a green line first, with purple lines appearing when the shared driver fails.

Why Samsung Phones Seem More Prone To It?

The post explains that Samsung reduced the clearance between the display panel and the phone’s frame to cut down on bezel size, without reinforcing that area the way some competitors have. Over time, heat cycles and moisture exposure cause that already-tight gap to shrink further, until the COP eventually makes contact with the frame and gets damaged. Software updates may accelerate this, since they often run in recovery mode with the display at full brightness and without the phone’s usual thermal safeguards active.

A Widespread Complaint With No Clear Fix

The Reddit user says they experienced the problem firsthand on a Galaxy S23 Ultra, and claims nine other people in their circle have dealt with the same issue. Many affected users report that Samsung has denied free repairs, attributing the damage to user error rather than a design flaw. The post also references a teardown video, which was not made by the original poster, showing how a rival brand achieved thin bezels using a different bonding method for the flexible display section, seemingly without the same failure pattern.

Samsung Hasn’t Issued An Official Statement

Samsung has not publicly acknowledged the green line issue as a manufacturing defect. As complaints continue to circulate online, affected users are calling for broader accountability and free repair options for a problem they say stems from the phone’s original design, not how it was used.

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