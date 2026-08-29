Samsung Green Line Issue Explained: How OLED Design, Heat And COP Could Be Causing It

What’s Actually Going Wrong Inside The Display?
Why Samsung Phones Seem More Prone To It?
A Widespread Complaint With No Clear Fix
Samsung Hasn’t Issued An Official Statement
Also Read: Samsung Washing Machine Not Spinning? Owners Report Rinse Cycle Issues And Freezing Problems
Khushi Patel is a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering automotive, technology, Lifestyle, entertainment, and mainstream news. She previously worked as a Copy Editor at Times Network and has written automotive editorial content, including comparison pieces, for TimesDrive.