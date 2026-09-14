Samsung Loyalist Since 2023, But Pink Line Appears After 3 Years; Service Centre Demands Rs.10,000 For Display Repair

One of the loyal customers of Samsung who has remained loyal to the company since 2023 has come across an unanticipated display defect, leaving him with no choice but to pay for a heavy repair bill. In order to vent out his frustration, the customer used his social media account on X, where he complained about the appearance of a pink line on his phone display, followed by a heavy repair price of nearly Rs 10,000 at the service centre.

The Complaint

The customer acquired his Samsung mobile phone in the year 2023, and according to him, the phone continued to work properly for almost three years before a pink line showed up on its display without any reason. When he approached an authorised service center for the issue, they told him that fixing the problem would require a payment of roughly Rs 10,000.

The Tweet

@SamsungIndia @SamsungMobile @Samsung

purchase on 2023..after 3 years .Loyal Samsung user for years, but no more. A pink line popped up out of nowhere, and the service center is asking ₹10,000 to fix a known display hardware issue. Is this how you treat long-time costomer pic.twitter.com/7YjqF6x9yJ — SAMEER SARDAR (@SAMEERSARDAR13) September 12, 2026

A Recurring Grievance

This is not an isolated case. Several Samsung owners across online forums and social media have reported similar pink or green line issues appearing on their displays, often years into ownership and sometimes right after a software update. Many claim that service centres cite a three year cutoff for free repairs, after which customers are asked to bear the full replacement cost, which can run anywhere between Rs 9,000 and Rs 25,000 depending on the model.

What Customers Are Asking For?

Affected users are not necessarily demanding free repairs in every case. Many say they simply want Samsung to acknowledge the pattern and offer a fairer, discounted resolution for long time customers rather than treating each complaint as an isolated user fault.

The Bigger Picture

As more such posts surface online, questions are mounting over whether the pink line problem points to a broader manufacturing issue rather than individual mishandling, and whether brand loyalty is being met with the goodwill customers expect in return.

Also Read: Samsung Mocks Apple’s First Foldable, But Netizen Hits Back With Video Showing Galaxy Fold Failures