Samsung Microwave Suddenly Goes Dead, Customer Seeks Resolution Under Extended Warranty

Samsung consumer seeks social media help urgently after the breakdown of the microwave which does not work at all despite being under extended warranty.

The Complaint

Through X post, the consumer made it clear that it was an urgent complaint because the microwave was not working at all, causing great inconvenience to them. The consumer further added that the original receipt of purchase and the extended warranty were easily accessible and hence the urgent need for the complaint to be documented together with the visit of a technician to sort out the problem.

@SamsungIndia @SamsungIndia @SamsungCare Urgent Complaint ⚠️ My Samsung Microwave has completely stopped working and is not switching on at all. This is causing significant inconvenience. I have already kept the purchase bill and extended warranty documents ready. Kindly… — Ameer Hamza Speeches (@ameerhamzatalk) September 16, 2026





Why Extended Warranty Matters Here?

An extended warranty will extend coverage above the usual one or two-year manufacturer’s warranty, with free repair service, replacement of faulty parts and in some instances even replacing the unit in case the appliance breaks down and cannot be repaired. To the consumer who has individually bought this insurance, the death of the appliance is both an inconvenience as well as a test of whether the manufacturer is able to live up to the promise of the extended warranty cover.

What Could Cause A Microwave To Stop Working Suddenly?

Microwave appliances that stop functioning entirely as opposed to those that partially malfunction, are usually attributed to faults like a blown fuse, a faulty door switch, a thermal cutoff trip or internal power supply board failure. In other instances, fluctuations in voltage levels or a poor power connection in the house could lead to sudden microwave breakdowns. Since these are largely internal electrical faults rather than something a user can diagnose or fix on their own, a technician visit is usually necessary to identify the exact cause and determine whether a part replacement is required.

A Recurring Pattern

Complaints about Samsung appliances suddenly ceasing to function, ranging from display panels on phones to kitchen appliances like microwaves, have surfaced periodically on social media, with several users turning to public posts after finding customer care channels slow to respond. Extended warranty coverage is often cited by customers as an assurance that repairs or replacements should be handled promptly and without additional cost, which is why any perceived delay tends to draw quick public frustration.

What Happens Next?

Brands typically respond to such public complaints by requesting the customer’s contact details and service request number through direct messages, following which a technician visit is scheduled. Once the technician inspects the unit, the fault is usually diagnosed and, depending on the warranty terms, repaired free of cost or flagged for replacement if the appliance is deemed beyond repair.

What Consumers Should Keep Ready?

For anyone raising a similar warranty complaint, experts generally recommend keeping the original purchase invoice, the extended warranty certificate or card, the appliance’s serial number, and a note of any prior service visits readily available. Having these details on hand at the time of registering a complaint tends to speed up verification and reduces the back and forth that often delays resolution, particularly when a complaint is first raised publicly before being taken up through official service channels.

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