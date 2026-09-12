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Home > Tech and Auto News > Samsung Mocks Apple’s First Foldable, But Netizen Hits Back With Video Showing Galaxy Fold Failures

Samsung Mocks Apple’s First Foldable, But Netizen Hits Back With Video Showing Galaxy Fold Failures

Samsung’s latest jabs at Apple’s foldable iPhone trigger a viral backlash, as netizens revive Galaxy Fold’s troubled debut and question the company’s confidence in mocking Apple’s foldable journey.

Netizen Hits Back With Video Showing Galaxy Fold Failures. Image Credit: @choquei/X
Netizen Hits Back With Video Showing Galaxy Fold Failures. Image Credit: @choquei/X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-09-12 07:20 IST

Samsung could not help but throw some shade at Apple as soon as Apple released the iPhone Duo. However, the internet would not allow Samsung to forget its own history of releasing a foldable phone and reminded them of their past with the help of a trending post.

What Samsung Said at Apple’s Event?

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Samsung used the official page to throw a series of remarks towards the iPhone Duo that was being launched by Apple on September 9. One of them was to “let them know when you finish re-heating your food.” Another called the launch “so far, so same,” paired with a hashtag urging people to switch to Samsung instead. The company even threw in a jab about folding in three parts, a nod to its own tri-fold model. None of the posts named Apple directly, but nobody had any doubt who they were talking about.

Why the Timing Made It Sting More?

Samsung has been in the foldable phones business for seven years now, having launched its first foldable product way back in 2019. This was precisely what Samsung used to make fun of Apple, which is fashionably late to the party that Samsung has been organizing for several years now.

Netizens Mention The Problems With Samsung’s First Foldable Product

Not everybody appreciated this mocking online. One of the posts that went viral showed that Samsung’s first ever foldable phone had also faced some problems during its debut. The Galaxy Fold had faced a huge setback due to several of its review units failing within the very first few days of use because of problems with the screen breaking down due to dirt getting inside of it from the crease.

One of the videos showing that malfunction went viral among netizens, who found it rather cheeky of Samsung to make fun of other people about foldable phones considering its own past experience with that problem. The post carried a warning tone, essentially telling Samsung that its foldable journey wasn’t exactly flawless either.

A Rivalry Playing Out in Public View

This isn’t new territory for either brand. Samsung has a long track record of poking fun at Apple, going back to its ads mocking the iPhone notch years ago. What made this round different was how quickly the joke boomeranged back, with users using Samsung’s own foldable missteps as ammunition.

Whether the jab helps or hurts Samsung in the long run remains to be seen, but for now, the exchange has kept both brands trending, and reminded everyone that neither company’s foldable journey has been entirely smooth.

Also Read: “Never Buy Samsung AC”: Customer Claims 5 Repairs Failed To Fix Recurring Issue, Says Technicians Kept Charging Money

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Samsung Mocks Apple’s First Foldable, But Netizen Hits Back With Video Showing Galaxy Fold Failures

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Samsung Mocks Apple’s First Foldable, But Netizen Hits Back With Video Showing Galaxy Fold Failures

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Samsung Mocks Apple’s First Foldable, But Netizen Hits Back With Video Showing Galaxy Fold Failures
Samsung Mocks Apple’s First Foldable, But Netizen Hits Back With Video Showing Galaxy Fold Failures
Samsung Mocks Apple’s First Foldable, But Netizen Hits Back With Video Showing Galaxy Fold Failures
Samsung Mocks Apple’s First Foldable, But Netizen Hits Back With Video Showing Galaxy Fold Failures
Samsung Mocks Apple’s First Foldable, But Netizen Hits Back With Video Showing Galaxy Fold Failures

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