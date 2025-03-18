Home
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
  Samsung One UI 7 Official Rollout Begins April 7: Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Samsung One UI 7 Official Rollout Begins April 7: Here Is Everything You Need To Know

One UI 7 will be available with a simpler, more impactful, and new design. This brings a seamless and integrated experience for users.

In a grand event, Samsung Electronics announced that the official rollout of One UI 7 will begin on April 7. The company will bring a bold new design for greater personalization and better user experience. The new One UI 7 brings a new interface built specially for AI. This feature will help users interact with Galaxy devices even more naturally than before. This brand-new update will be available for models starting with Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Fold, and Z Flip 6, and will spread to other devices as well.

What Is New With The Samsung UI7?

New Design for Greater and Better User Experience

One UI 7 will be available with a simpler, more impactful, and new design. This brings a seamless and integrated experience for users. There will also be an update for the home screen, a simplified layout, redesigned One UI widgets, and a lock screen that allows users to intuitively and seamlessly customize their devices.

An interesting feature that has been added is the ‘Now Bar.’ This will provide real-time updates that matter most right on the lock screen. For example, during a morning run, users can easily check their progress. They can also see what song is playing in their Galaxy Buds — all with a simple swipe, without unlocking their phone.

More Intrusive AI Experience

AI-driven Experiences: One UI 7 introduces seamless AI features to help users stay productive and boost creativity.

Galaxy AI: Simplifies everyday tasks, reducing the need to switch between apps.

AI Select: Recommends actions based on context. Example: Swipe the Edge Panel, click ‘AI Select’ to save a video as a GIF.

Writing Assist: Summarizes or auto-formats content by selecting text easily.

Creative Control:

Drawing Assist: Combines text prompts, images, or sketches to bring ideas to life.

Audio Eraser: Removes unwanted noise in videos by isolating specific sounds.

Google Gemini Integration: Simplifies device control with voice commands.

Example: “Find Italian, pet-friendly restaurants with outdoor seating nearby.”

Natural Language Search: Easy adjustments in Settings with voice commands.

Example: “My eyes are feeling tired” prompts options like adjusting brightness or enabling Eye Comfort Shield.

For more details, please visit: Samsung NewsroomSamsungmobilepress.com and Samsung.com.

ALSO READ: What Is Iphone 17 Ultra And Will It Replace 17 Pro Max Series? Apple To Make Major Changes

