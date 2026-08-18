Samsung Promised Security, But Users Got Battery Drain? S24, S25 Ultra Owners Raise Alarm

Samsung’s latest software update appears to have created an awkward problem for some of its most expensive smartphone owners. Users of the Galaxy S24 Ultra and S25 Ultra are complaining about fast battery drain, overheating and slow charging after downloading the July 2026 security update. Though user complaints are by no means proof of a problem with the update, the timing of the matter is definitely raising a lot of questions.

However, so far Samsung hasn’t given any explanations.

A company whose product line includes pricey Ultra smartphones shouldn’t leave the customers to solve a potential software problem themselves.

Samsung Galaxy Users Complain Of Sudden Battery Drain

There have been several complaints about the matter posted on Reddit, the Samsung community forum and other websites. As reported by some of the users, their phones experience a battery drain rate of 5%-7% per hour while they are in an idle state. According to one particular user, his phone experienced an almost complete battery loss – from 85% to 5% after about 2 hours of usage.

One S24 Ultra owner summed up the frustration: “My s24 ultra battery is draining very fast after July 26 update even heating like cook top. Why this happening?”

That question is still waiting for a proper answer.

The concern becomes more significant because the affected phones are not entry-level devices. The S24 Ultra and S25 Ultra are Samsung’s flagship models. Their owners are paying for top-end hardware and expect software updates to maintain, not undermine, everyday performance.

Battery Drain, Heating And Slow Charging

The battery complaints are only part of the problem. Some users say their phones are running considerably hotter than before. Others have reported slower charging. WhatsApp has also been identified by some users as a possible source of unusual background activity.

A badly behaved app or background process could certainly cause battery drain. But that remains speculation. Samsung has not confirmed that WhatsApp or another app is responsible.

This is where the situation becomes frustrating. Users are being left to check battery statistics, close apps and experiment with possible fixes without a clear explanation from the manufacturer.

Why Samsung Needs To Address This

Samsung has not officially confirmed that its July 2026 security update is responsible for the reported problems. That is important. It would be unfair to declare the update guilty based only on online complaints. But it would also be difficult to simply brush the reports aside.

Users are describing three related symptoms: unusually fast battery loss, increased heat and slower charging. And many say the problems appeared after updating their phones.

If the update is not responsible, Samsung should help clear up the confusion. If it is responsible, customers deserve an acknowledgement and a fix. Instead, the lack of a clear response leaves owners wondering whether their flagship phones have developed a problem overnight.

Samsung’s Ultra Promise Faces A Reality Check

Not every Galaxy phone appears to be affected. Most complaints currently involve the S24 Ultra and S25 Ultra. Users can check battery usage, update their apps and identify processes consuming excessive power. But these are workarounds, not a real solution.

Samsung needs to do the harder part. If its July update is behind the problem, the company should identify the cause, acknowledge the issue and release a fix.

A security update should not leave owners of expensive flagship phones asking why their devices are suddenly hotter, charging slower and losing battery faster.

For Samsung, this is not just about a few unhappy Reddit posts. It is about whether customers can trust the company’s software updates on the very devices it sells as its best.