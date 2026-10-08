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Home > Tech and Auto News > Samsung QLED TV Bought For Rs. 1.15 Lakh Dies After 4 Years; Owner Asked To Pay Rs. 1.15 Lakh For Panel Repair

Samsung QLED TV Bought For Rs. 1.15 Lakh Dies After 4 Years; Owner Asked To Pay Rs. 1.15 Lakh For Panel Repair

A Samsung QLED TV bought for ₹1.15 lakh stopped working after around four years, with the owner claiming the company quoted the same amount for a panel repair and offered a ₹30,000 discount.

Samsung QLED TV Bought For Rs. 1.15 Lakh Dies After 4 Years
Samsung QLED TV Bought For Rs. 1.15 Lakh Dies After 4 Years

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-10-08 17:19 IST

In June 2022, a customer bought a 55-inch Samsung QN90A QLED TV directly from Samsung. The price was Rs 1.15 lakh. It came with a three-year warranty, and for a long while, by his account, the television did what a television is supposed to do.

Then, after around four years, it stopped working.

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The Diagnosis

The owner says he contacted Samsung and was told the panel had failed. The repair, he was told, would cost Rs 1.15 lakh. That is the same amount he had paid for the whole TV.

His reaction, as he puts it in his complaint, was a simple question: why spend that much to repair a four-year-old set when a new one can be bought for the same money?

Weeks of Follow-Ups

The owner says he has been following up with the company for several weeks. A Customer Experience Manager at Samsung Electronics has been handling his case, he says, but he is still waiting for a satisfactory outcome.

The Offer on the Table

According to the owner, he was recently told that Samsung could offer a discount of Rs 30,000 on the repair cost. If the quoted figure stands, that would still leave him paying roughly Rs 85,000.

He is not willing to accept that. His argument is that a major panel failure in a TV that cost Rs 1.15 lakh just four years ago should not cost him a single rupee. He is asking for a replacement or, at the least, fair compensation for what he calls a significant loss.

A Warning for Festive Buyers

The owner says he is disappointed with both the product and the way his complaint has been handled. He says he plans to share his experience on social media so that people thinking of buying a Samsung TV, especially in the festive season, can decide with full information. He adds that had he known a TV at this price could develop a major panel failure in four years, he would not have bought it.

The Warranty Question

The set came with a three-year warranty, and the failure came after roughly four years, which means the warranty had already run out when the panel gave way. That gap is at the heart of the dispute: the owner feels a premium television should last longer, while the repair quote reflects the cost of replacing a panel outside the warranty period.

Where the Matter Stands

For now, the account comes entirely from the owner. Samsung has not publicly responded in the complaint to the cost quoted, the discount offered or the claim that the panel failed on its own. Whether the company reconsiders its offer, and whether the owner takes the matter to a consumer forum, will decide how the case ends. Until then, a television that cost Rs 1.15 lakh sits switched off in a living room, and the owner says he is waiting for an answer.

Also Read: ‘Fix Your Software’: Samsung User Flags Green Line Appearing At Bottom Of Screen While Opening WhatsApp

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Samsung QLED TV Bought For Rs. 1.15 Lakh Dies After 4 Years; Owner Asked To Pay Rs. 1.15 Lakh For Panel Repair

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Samsung QLED TV Bought For Rs. 1.15 Lakh Dies After 4 Years; Owner Asked To Pay Rs. 1.15 Lakh For Panel Repair

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Samsung QLED TV Bought For Rs. 1.15 Lakh Dies After 4 Years; Owner Asked To Pay Rs. 1.15 Lakh For Panel Repair

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Samsung QLED TV Bought For Rs. 1.15 Lakh Dies After 4 Years; Owner Asked To Pay Rs. 1.15 Lakh For Panel Repair
Samsung QLED TV Bought For Rs. 1.15 Lakh Dies After 4 Years; Owner Asked To Pay Rs. 1.15 Lakh For Panel Repair
Samsung QLED TV Bought For Rs. 1.15 Lakh Dies After 4 Years; Owner Asked To Pay Rs. 1.15 Lakh For Panel Repair
Samsung QLED TV Bought For Rs. 1.15 Lakh Dies After 4 Years; Owner Asked To Pay Rs. 1.15 Lakh For Panel Repair
Samsung QLED TV Bought For Rs. 1.15 Lakh Dies After 4 Years; Owner Asked To Pay Rs. 1.15 Lakh For Panel Repair

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