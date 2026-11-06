Samsung Refrigerator Owner Fumes Over Repeated Technical Issues, Says Multiple Service Visits Failed To Fix Problem

A Samsung refrigerator owner has taken his frustration to social media after repeated technician visits failed to fix the same fault. In a post on X dated November 5, Sitikantha Prusty tagged @SamsungIndia, said the technicians “seem clueless,” and called the service extremely disappointing. He asked the company to escalate his complaint and provide a permanent solution.

A Fridge That Keeps Failing

For most households, a refrigerator is the one appliance that never gets switched off. When it develops a problem, food, medicine and routine are all affected. According to Prusty’s post, his Samsung refrigerator has had repeated issues. The post does not say what the technical fault is, how old the appliance is, or when it was bought.

@SamsungIndia Repeated issues with my Samsung refrigerator, yet multiple technician visits have failed to resolve the problem. Technicians seem clueless. Extremely disappointing service! Escalate this and provide a permanent solution. Complaint ID: 4445548318 #SamsungRefrigerator https://t.co/VltajEGS5r — Sitikantha Prusty (@sitikantha_here) November 5, 2026

Visit After Visit, No Fix

The heart of the complaint is the service record. Prusty says technicians have come to his home more than once, yet the problem has not been resolved. He does not say how many visits there have been or what each technician did. His verdict, in the post, is that the technicians appear to have no clear answer.

The Public Appeal

Instead of waiting on a helpline, Prusty posted his complaint publicly and tagged Samsung India’s official handle. He included his complaint ID, 4445548318, and the hashtag #SamsungRefrigerator, so the company can trace the case and others can follow it. He wants the matter escalated and a lasting fix, not another temporary repair.

Why Such Posts Matter

Many customers now use social media to push companies to act when regular service channels fail. A public tag puts a brand’s response on view. Whether this approach works depends on how quickly the company replies.

Samsung’s Response

No reply from Samsung India appears in the information available. It is not known whether the company has contacted Prusty, assigned a senior technician, or offered a repair, replacement or refund. Samsung’s version of events has not been heard.

What Happens Next?

Will Samsung India respond publicly and escalate the complaint? Will a senior technician finally trace the root cause, or will the company consider a replacement? And will other customers with similar complaints come forward? For now, one owner’s open fridge door has become a public test of after-sales service.

Also Read: Samsung Faces Loyal Customer’s Anger As Display Issues Strike Again, Second Bad Experience Raises Questions Over Quality