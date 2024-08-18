Samsung Rolls Out Innovative ‘Circle To Search’ Tool For Specific Models

Samsung is extending its innovative Circle to Search feature to a broader range of devices, including select mid-range smartphones and tablets.

Originally the feature was launched with the Galaxy S24 series and subsequently added to the Z Fold6 and Z Flip6.

According to GSM Arena, the Circle to Search feature allows users to search the web by circling a part of an image, text, or video.

The feature has been well-received for its convenience and functionality.

Must Read: Google Decides To Continue Sales Of Original Pixel Fold

Starting this month, Samsung will begin rolling out Circle to Search to its mid-range Galaxy A series smartphones, including the Galaxy A55, A54, A35, and A34.

Additionally, the feature will be available on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+ tablets, according to GSM Arena.

Samsung has not specified which other devices will receive the Circle to Search feature in the future but has noted that availability will depend on the region and model.

The company has also emphasized that the feature is powered by Google AI, enhancing its search capabilities across various applications.

Samsung’s Galaxy series has been a fierce competitor to Apple’s iPhone, offering a wide range of devices to cater to diverse consumer preferences.

This rollout may enhance user experience by bringing advanced functionalities to a wider range of its devices, bridging the gap between high-end and mid-range product offerings.

Also Read: BMW Launches New M5 Touring Globally: Everything You Need to Know

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)