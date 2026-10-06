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Home > Tech and Auto News > Samsung S21 FE Owner Reports Sudden Green Line, Says Rs. 9K Screen Replacement Asked After Warranty Ends

Samsung S21 FE Owner Reports Sudden Green Line, Says Rs. 9K Screen Replacement Asked After Warranty Ends

A Samsung Galaxy S21 FE owner says a sudden green line appeared on the display despite no drop or visible damage. After contacting Samsung, the owner was reportedly quoted around ₹9,000 for a screen replacement, raising questions about the company's earlier free replacement offer for green line issues.

Samsung S21 FE Owner Reports Sudden Green Line. (Image Credit: @enough_yt/X)
Samsung S21 FE Owner Reports Sudden Green Line. (Image Credit: @enough_yt/X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 16:29 IST

It began with a single thin stripe of green across the screen of a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The owner reports that the line appeared suddenly, and describes no drop, no crack and no visible damage.

Anyone who has seen a green or pink vertical line on a phone display knows what it usually means. The panel is in trouble, and it rarely gets better by itself.

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The Call To Samsung

The owner contacted Samsung to ask what could be done. The reply, as described, was that the phone is out of warranty. A screen replacement would cost about Rs. 9,000.

For a phone that many buyers picked as a value flagship, that is a heavy price for a fault that appeared on its own.

“Isn’t This A Known Problem?”

The owner’s question is the heart of the story: isn’t this a known hardware issue with Samsung phones?

They are not alone. The owner’s post begins by saying a similar thing happened to them, which suggests others have faced the same fault.

What The Wider Record Shows

Green line complaints have been widely reported by users of several Samsung models, and some owners say the line appeared after a software update. Samsung has not confirmed whether an update can cause it.

In India, Samsung has run a one-time free screen replacement offer for affected phones, including the Galaxy S21 FE. Reports from 2024 said the panel was free but customers still paid labour charges and needed the original purchase bill. The deadline was extended more than once, most recently, in reports from April 2025, to September 30, 2025.

I could not find confirmation that the offer is still running today. That may be exactly why this owner was quoted a full price.

The Gap Between Policy And The Service Counter

Even when the offer was live, reports said some service centres did not readily agree to free replacements, and users sometimes had to push through customer care or social media.

Was this owner told about the programme? Had the deadline already passed? Did the service centre check whether the phone was eligible? The post does not say.

What Happens Next?

Will Samsung respond to this complaint, or extend relief to owners caught after the cut-off? Will more S21 FE users come forward with the same fault? And should a screen that fails on its own, with no damage, be treated as the buyer’s expense? The answers could shape how many owners choose to pay, wait or switch brands.

Also Read: Caught On CCTV: 7 Dead In Gujarat’s Bhavnagar After Truck Collides Head-On With Bolero On Bhavnagar-Talaja Highway

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Samsung S21 FE Owner Reports Sudden Green Line, Says Rs. 9K Screen Replacement Asked After Warranty Ends

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Samsung S21 FE Owner Reports Sudden Green Line, Says Rs. 9K Screen Replacement Asked After Warranty Ends

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Samsung S21 FE Owner Reports Sudden Green Line, Says Rs. 9K Screen Replacement Asked After Warranty Ends

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Samsung S21 FE Owner Reports Sudden Green Line, Says Rs. 9K Screen Replacement Asked After Warranty Ends
Samsung S21 FE Owner Reports Sudden Green Line, Says Rs. 9K Screen Replacement Asked After Warranty Ends
Samsung S21 FE Owner Reports Sudden Green Line, Says Rs. 9K Screen Replacement Asked After Warranty Ends
Samsung S21 FE Owner Reports Sudden Green Line, Says Rs. 9K Screen Replacement Asked After Warranty Ends
Samsung S21 FE Owner Reports Sudden Green Line, Says Rs. 9K Screen Replacement Asked After Warranty Ends

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