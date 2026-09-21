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Home > Tech and Auto News > Samsung S23 Pink Line Appears After Official Update, Customer Asks Why He Should Pay

Samsung S23 Pink Line Appears After Official Update, Customer Asks Why He Should Pay

A Samsung Galaxy S23 owner claims a pink line appeared after an official software update and says Samsung asked him to pay for repairs because the phone crossed three years.

Samsung S23 Pink Line Appears
Samsung S23 Pink Line Appears

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 16:07 IST

A Samsung Galaxy S23 user has raised a pointed question to Samsung India after a pink line reportedly appeared on his phone’s display right after installing an official software update, only to be told that he would have to bear the repair cost since the device had crossed the three year mark.

Issue Surfaced Right After Software Update

According to the customer’s public post directed at Samsung India, he purchased the Samsung S23 on 8 August 2023. On 19 September, immediately after installing an official software update, a pink line appeared on the display. He has stated that the phone was never physically damaged, misused, or repaired before this, and that the issue surfaced only after the software update was installed.

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Customer Told to Pay Despite No Misuse

Despite the device having no history of damage, the customer said he was informed that since the phone had crossed three years, he would need to pay for the repair himself. This has left him questioning why customers should have to cover the cost of a defect that appeared right after the company’s own update, and whether this is a coincidence or a pattern designed to push users toward buying new devices once their phones reach a certain age.

Public Appeal for Accountability

In his post, the customer summed up the sequence sharply, an update arrives, a display issue appears, and the customer gets the bill, calling the situation unacceptable. He has asked Samsung India to respond publicly and explain why customers should be made to pay for a problem that emerged following the company’s own software update.

Wider Concern Around Ageing Devices

The complaint has struck a chord with several other users online, many of whom share similar experiences of display or hardware issues appearing shortly after official updates once a device nears the end of its typical warranty or support window. Cases like this often reignite discussions on manufacturer accountability for software linked hardware faults, especially when devices show no signs of external damage or user error.

Samsung’s Response Awaited

As of now, there has been no official public response from Samsung India addressing the specific claims made in the post. The customer’s query on whether the pink line issue is linked to the software update or is a broader pattern affecting older devices remains unanswered.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy M35 Users Cry Foul After One UI 8.5 Update, Customer Demands Free Repair

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Samsung S23 Pink Line Appears After Official Update, Customer Asks Why He Should Pay

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Samsung S23 Pink Line Appears After Official Update, Customer Asks Why He Should Pay
Samsung S23 Pink Line Appears After Official Update, Customer Asks Why He Should Pay
Samsung S23 Pink Line Appears After Official Update, Customer Asks Why He Should Pay
Samsung S23 Pink Line Appears After Official Update, Customer Asks Why He Should Pay
Samsung S23 Pink Line Appears After Official Update, Customer Asks Why He Should Pay

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