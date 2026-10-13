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Home > Tech and Auto News > Samsung S23 Ultra User Reports Green Line, Screen Flickering After Update; ‘Flagship Phone’ Owner Questions Repair Costs

Samsung S23 Ultra User Reports Green Line, Screen Flickering After Update; ‘Flagship Phone’ Owner Questions Repair Costs

A Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra owner claims a green line and screen flickering appeared after a software update, questioning whether the company will cover repair costs.

Samsung S23 Ultra User Reports Green Line
Samsung S23 Ultra User Reports Green Line

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 14:06 IST

A flagship phone is supposed to be the one you do not have to worry about. According to a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra owner, his stopped behaving that way after a software update: a green line and flickering appeared on the screen. He took the complaint to social media and tagged the company.

What The User Says?

In his post, the user says the green line and flickering started on his S23 Ultra after the new update. He tagged the official handles of Samsung India and Samsung Mobile and asked if this is what customers get from the company’s updates. He questioned what he is supposed to do now, and whether he is expected to buy a new phone, saying he does not need one right now. He also objected to getting it repaired for what he describes as no mistake of his own.

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The Question Of Cost

At the core of the complaint is who pays. By his account, the fault appeared after an update, not after a drop or water damage, so he feels the repair should not fall on him. That is his claim, and the post does not say what repair quote, if any, he was given, or whether he has visited a service centre.

Software Or Hardware?

The post blames the update, but a green line and flicker can also point to a display hardware fault. Only a service inspection can say which. Samsung has not commented in the material I have, and the post does not say which update he installed or when.

A Familiar Complaint?

This follows a similar post from an S23 user who reported a green line after an update earlier this month. Those two posts, however, are not enough to establish a pattern. The desk would need further reports to say so.

What We Do Not Yet Know?

The post does not say whether the phone is under warranty, how old it is, or whether the line and flicker are constant. It also does not say whether the user has contacted Samsung support, or whether others have reported the same fault on the S23 Ultra specifically.

What Happens Next

The next move is Samsung’s. The company often replies to public complaints by asking for device details and directing the owner to a service centre. If the fault is confirmed as software related, a fix might follow. If it is hardware, the question will be whether the repair is free. The user may also escalate to the consumer helpline if there is no response.

Also Read: Again, Samsung Galaxy S23 User Reports Green Line On Display After Software Update, Seeks Company’s Intervention

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Samsung S23 Ultra User Reports Green Line, Screen Flickering After Update; ‘Flagship Phone’ Owner Questions Repair Costs

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Samsung S23 Ultra User Reports Green Line, Screen Flickering After Update; ‘Flagship Phone’ Owner Questions Repair Costs
Samsung S23 Ultra User Reports Green Line, Screen Flickering After Update; ‘Flagship Phone’ Owner Questions Repair Costs
Samsung S23 Ultra User Reports Green Line, Screen Flickering After Update; ‘Flagship Phone’ Owner Questions Repair Costs
Samsung S23 Ultra User Reports Green Line, Screen Flickering After Update; ‘Flagship Phone’ Owner Questions Repair Costs
Samsung S23 Ultra User Reports Green Line, Screen Flickering After Update; ‘Flagship Phone’ Owner Questions Repair Costs

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