Samsung S25 Ultra Bought For Rs 85,000 Faces Black Screen Issues From Day 1, Service Centre Fails To Fix Problem

A flagship phone, a price tag of Rs 85,000 and a screen that kept going dark. Three days after unboxing his new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, one customer says he is back where he started, with a phone that still does not work properly.

A Purchase That Went Wrong Early

According to a post on X, the user bought the Samsung S25 Ultra from Amazon India three days ago and paid Rs 85,000 for it. He says the trouble began the moment he started using it. The phone, he claims, has been suffering from black screen issues “since Day 1.”

For a device in the premium segment, a fault that shows up on the first day is the kind of problem buyers expect to be sorted out quickly. The user’s post suggests it was not.

Bought a brand new Samsung S25 Ultra from @amazonIN 3 days ago for ₹85,000 & it has been suffering from black screen issues since Day 1!Visited the CP Service Center @SamsungIndia—they kept it for a day, updated the software, and handed it back, but the SAME issue persists….. https://t.co/eTWNxgt9IO — vishal tomar (@vishutomar176) October 14, 2026

A Trip to the Service Centre

The customer says he took the phone to the Samsung service centre at CP, tagging Samsung India in his post. The device stayed with the technicians for a day.

When it was handed back, he says, the only fix he was told about was a software update.

The Problem Returns

That, by his account, did not solve anything. The post says the same black screen issue continues even after the visit. He has not said how often the screen goes dark, whether the phone restarts on its own, or what technicians told him about the cause. These details are not in the post.

His complaint, put plainly, is that a three-day-old phone has already been to the service centre once and is still faulty.

What Is Not Yet Known

The post does not say whether Samsung or Amazon India has responded. It also does not say whether the customer has asked for a replacement or a refund. Neither company’s reply was available at the time of writing, and the claims have not been independently verified.

What Customers Can Do in Such Cases

Products sold on e-commerce platforms usually come with a return or replacement window, and a defect that appears within days of purchase often falls under it. Whether this customer’s case qualifies would depend on the seller’s policy and the terms of the sale.

For now, one more buyer of an expensive smartphone has taken his complaint to social media in the hope of being heard. If Samsung or Amazon replies publicly, the next update is likely to come in the same place. Until then, the customer is left holding a phone that, by his account, still goes black.

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