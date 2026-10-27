Samsung S25 Ultra Display Crashes Just 12 Days After Purchase From Amazon; Customer Claims No Resolution After 3 Days

A buyer says the screen of his new flagship phone gave up within two weeks, and that days of waiting have brought no fix. He has taken the complaint to social media, tagging Amazon and Samsung.

A Premium Phone, A Short Honeymoon

A flagship smartphone is supposed to feel like a safe purchase. For one customer, that sense of security lasted about twelve days.

The buyer says he ordered a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from Amazon India. Within 12 days of buying it, he claims, the phone’s display crashed.

The Post That Went Public

Instead of waiting quietly, the customer took his complaint to social media. In a post, he tagged Amazon, Amazon India, Samsung, Samsung Mobile and Samsung India. He said he wanted to bring the matter to everyone’s attention.

According to the post, three days have passed since the display failed, and no resolution has been offered.

Hey everyone just want to bring it to your concern that I bought a s25 ultra from @amazon @amazonIN by @Samsung @SamsungMobile @SamsungIndia and just within 12 days of purchase the display crashed now its been 3 days no resolution has been made. https://t.co/DekQm0JLHS — Harsh Chakarvarti (@HarshChakarvart) October 26, 2026

What The Customer Claims

The complaint makes three points. The phone was bought from Amazon. The display crashed within 12 days of purchase. And for three days since then, there has been no solution from either the seller or the manufacturer.

These are the customer’s claims. The post does not say what exactly happened to the screen, whether he has raised a formal complaint through Amazon or a Samsung service centre, or what replies he has received so far.

Why It Matters

The S25 Ultra is among Samsung’s most expensive phones, and buyers pay a premium for it expecting quality and quick after sales help. A failure so soon after purchase is rare enough to catch attention, and a slow response tends to draw more of it, especially once a complaint goes public.

Such cases often raise a familiar question: when a phone bought online develops a fault early, who is responsible for fixing it, the seller or the maker? It is a question many buyers face when something goes wrong with a new device.

Neither Company Has Responded Yet

At the time of writing, there is no public reply from Amazon or Samsung to the post, as far as the information shared goes. It is also unclear whether the matter has been escalated through any official channel.

What Comes Next

The next few days will show how the companies react. Brands often respond quickly when a complaint draws public attention, either by offering a replacement, a repair or a refund. Whether that happens here, and whether the customer gets a solution, is yet to be seen. Samsung and Amazon have not yet said anything on the issue.

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