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Home > Tech and Auto News > Samsung Software Update Turns Into A Big Problem As Galaxy S21 FE Develops Permanent White Line

Samsung Software Update Turns Into A Big Problem As Galaxy S21 FE Develops Permanent White Line

A Samsung Galaxy S21 FE owner reported a permanent white line appearing immediately after a software update, reigniting concerns over display issues and update-related hardware failures.

Samsung Software Update Turns Into A Big Problem. Image Credit: @sleepycake14788/X
Samsung Software Update Turns Into A Big Problem. Image Credit: @sleepycake14788/X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 11:41 IST

A complaint by the owner of a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has surfaced on the internet regarding a permanent white line appearing on the device’s screen following an update installation of a software. This particular complaint has caused renewed debate about display problems on Samsung devices that have occurred after firmware updates.

The Complaint

As detailed in the user’s complaint posted on the platform, the appearance of the white line was sudden and has stayed on the screen. It is noteworthy that the phone in question is only about three years old and is well-maintained and without any physical damage that could be blamed for the problem.

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The Post

Software Or Hardware

The timing of the fault, appearing right after an update rather than gradually or after any impact, has led the user and several commenters online to question whether the issue lies with the display panel itself rather than external damage. Software updates are generally not expected to cause physical display defects, which is why cases like this tend to draw scrutiny toward possible panel or driver level faults exposed by the update.

A Familiar Complaint Pattern

This is not the first time Samsung device owners have reported sudden display lines, whether pink, green or white, appearing without any visible external cause. Many such users have said that authorised service centres often treat these as chargeable repairs rather than covering them under warranty, a point of frustration among long time customers who expect such faults to be assessed as manufacturing or hardware defects.

What Happens Next

Samsung has not issued a public response to this specific complaint so far. Affected users are being advised to get their device inspected at an authorised service centre and to keep records of when the software update was installed relative to when the fault appeared, which could support a warranty claim if the issue is eventually traced back to a hardware defect.

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Samsung Software Update Turns Into A Big Problem As Galaxy S21 FE Develops Permanent White Line

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Samsung Software Update Turns Into A Big Problem As Galaxy S21 FE Develops Permanent White Line

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Samsung Software Update Turns Into A Big Problem As Galaxy S21 FE Develops Permanent White Line
Samsung Software Update Turns Into A Big Problem As Galaxy S21 FE Develops Permanent White Line
Samsung Software Update Turns Into A Big Problem As Galaxy S21 FE Develops Permanent White Line
Samsung Software Update Turns Into A Big Problem As Galaxy S21 FE Develops Permanent White Line
Samsung Software Update Turns Into A Big Problem As Galaxy S21 FE Develops Permanent White Line

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