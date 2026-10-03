Samsung TV Complaint: Customer Says Rs 6 Lakh? Wait, 50-Inch TV Stuck in Service for 5 Weeks Under Warranty, “Bought a TV, Not a Mystery Box”

Somewhere in a service centre, a 50-inch television is sitting in silence. Its owner has no idea where it is, what is wrong with it, or when it will return. The customer says the TV was bought as a premium product. Today, he says, it feels more like a vanishing act.

The Timeline He Shared

In a public post addressed to Samsung India, the customer laid out a short history. He bought the 50-inch Samsung TV in November 2023. Since then, he claims, the set has had repeated display problems and led to multiple complaints. On August 27, 2026, he raised the latest complaint, saying the TV was still under warranty. By October 2, almost five weeks later, the television had still not come back.

A little story about buying a “premium” TV… and then watching it disappear. 📺 November 2023 — Bought a 50″ Samsung TV.

⚠️ Since purchase — Repeated display issues and multiple complaints.

🛠️ 27 August 2026 — Raised the latest complaint while the TV is still under warranty.

⏳… pic.twitter.com/sSQ0y4cfhw — Ankush Raj🇮🇳 (@ankushchandra92) October 2, 2026

Questions Without Answers

The core of his frustration is not the fault itself, but the lack of information. He says he does not know whether the TV is being repaired, whether it is waiting for a spare part, or whether anyone has even inspected it. He also says he has been given no date for its return. In his words, it is harder to get answers to those questions than to fix the display problem.

“Samsung Mystery Box”

The customer wrote that he bought a Samsung TV, not a Samsung mystery box. He added that products can fail, components can need replacement, and repairs can take time. What he objects to, he says, is being kept in the dark for weeks while the product is under warranty. He signed off with a sharper line, saying the only thing displaying perfectly was Samsung’s silence.

What He Is Asking For?

He has described his demand as simple. He wants his TV, an update on its current status and a clear resolution date. He stressed that he is not asking for a favour.

Company Yet to Respond

At the time of writing, no response from Samsung India to the post has been reported. The customer’s claims about the purchase, the warranty and the service history have not been independently verified.

What Happens Next

Will Samsung step in publicly and give him a timeline? Will the TV be repaired, replaced or refunded? And will his post push the company to improve how it keeps warranty customers informed?

For now, a viewer is left without his screen, and a brand is left with a very public question.

Also Read: “I Got Suckered Into Samsung Products”: Customer Calls Washer, TV And Refrigerator “Junk”