He took his television for repairing and he expected it back within a few days. But according to his post on X, more than two and a half months have passed and he is yet to get his TV.

A TV That Never Came Back

Samsung TV customer is writing about his experience of how he got his television repaired after more than two and a half months. However, the post doesn’t give information about the model, screen size, price, and date of purchase of the television.

Additionally, the post does not mention what was wrong with the TV.

Weeks Of Waiting

According to the customer, he did not receive any solution and accountability. He says he received hardly any updates regarding the problem he was facing.

However, the post does not mention if he contacted Samsung for the issue via call, app, or e-mail. Additionally, it does not mention if Samsung sent a technician, ordered any parts for him or if the TV is currently with Samsung or at his place.

Public Complaint To Samsung India

This customer has referred to Samsung India in a post on X and said that his experience was “absolutely pathetic.” The post is not dated, and no complaint number or service request has been mentioned by the customer.

“It’s Time For Action”

Finally, the customer threatened with legal action. He stated that as he is out of patience, he will be filing a case at the Consumer Court. He concluded his post with the statement, “Enough is enough.”

No further information is given about which consumer court he intends to go to, or whether he has given a legal notice already.

Absolutely pathetic experience with @SamsungIndia It’s been over 2.5 months, and my TV is still not repaired. No resolution, no accountability, barely any updates, just endless delays and follow-ups. Out of patience now taking this matter to the Consumer Court. Enough is enough. https://t.co/V6dSshOZH1 — Alekh Shah (@thealekhshah) November 20, 2026

Unknown Facts

There are many unknown facts about the case at hand. First of all, the name of the customer cannot be found in the post. There is no mention of whether the TV is still under warranty or what Samsung told him or whether he asked for a replacement or a refund.

At the time of writing, there was no report of any response from Samsung India.

What Happens Next?

Will Samsung India reply and fix the TV, or offer a replacement or a refund? Will the customer actually file a complaint in a consumer commission, and what could he ask for? Will other customers come forward with similar complaints of long repair delays? And will the company say what caused the delay? The answers are awaited.

Also Read: Brand-New Samsung Refrigerator, Defective Base Leg: Customer Waits 4 Days As Samsung Fails To Assign Technician